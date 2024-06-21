Loading...

Crypto Alert: BlockDAG’s Keynote Showcases Blazing 15,000 TPS Performance; OKB Surges, Kaspa Joins CoinW

2 mins read

Contents
1. OKB’s Meteoric Rise: Analyzing Recent Price Trends
2. New Horizons: Kaspa Debuts on CoinW
3. BlockDAG: A Technological Revolution in Crypto
4. BlockDAG’s Unmatched Position in the Crypto Realm
Share link:

OKB’s price has recently skyrocketed, hitting unprecedented levels amid favorable market trends. Simultaneously, Kaspa’s debut on CoinW marks an exciting chapter for this rising star in the crypto world. 

Amidst these dynamic shifts, BlockDAG (BDAG) steals the limelight with its groundbreaking Keynote 2 and a presale exceeding $52.3 million. Showcasing a powerful mix of speed and minimal fees, this leading cryptocurrency points to a future where processing up to 15,000 transactions per second becomes standard, redefining blockchain technology’s potential.

OKB’s Meteoric Rise: Analyzing Recent Price Trends

In the past week, OKB experienced a remarkable surge, jumping 32.67% to a new all-time high of $58.37. This price hike is accompanied by a notable increase in trading volume, signaling heightened interest in the token. This bullish trend marks a strong period for OKB, paralleling record highs in other cryptocurrencies. The surge in OKB’s price is largely attributed to positive announcements from OKX’s founder, Mingxing “Star” Xu.

New Horizons: Kaspa Debuts on CoinW

CoinW, a prominent crypto trading platform, is expanding its portfolio with the highly anticipated listing of Kaspa. This move is generating buzz within the crypto community, as CoinW users can now trade KAS/USDT, along with the innovative KAS x3 ETF and other related trading pairs.

To celebrate Kaspa’s arrival, CoinW is hosting a special event called “Join the KAS Bounty Program: Register & Trade & Retweet.” This campaign offers a prize pool of 5,000 USDT, designed to engage the community and commemorate this exciting addition to CoinW’s lineup.

BlockDAG: A Technological Revolution in Crypto

BlockDAG’s recent Keynote 2 has electrified the cryptocurrency world. From an audacious lunar broadcast, BlockDAG unveiled its groundbreaking hybrid model that merges Proof-of-Work (PoW) with Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology. This cutting-edge design enables the simultaneous processing of multiple transactions, significantly boosting scalability and sidestepping the need for conventional miners.

In its pursuit of transparency and active community involvement, BlockDAG consistently rolls out “Dev Releases.” These daily dispatches from the dev team shed light on ongoing improvements and breakthroughs, demonstrating BlockDAG’s dedication to relentless technological progress and candid dialogue with its community.

Furthermore, the debut of Whitepaper V2 represents a pivotal achievement for BlockDAG, heralding transaction capabilities of up to 15,000 transactions per second (TPS). This extraordinary feature, combined with negligible transaction fees, is set to markedly improve user experiences and support large-scale, time-sensitive transactions worldwide.

Amid this wave of technological innovation, the BlockDAG presale has garnered astounding success, pulling in over $500k daily and amassing more than $52.3 million in fewer than 18 batches. The presale price has rocketed from $0.001 to $0.0122 since its launch, marking an astonishing 1120% growth, which underscores BlockDAG’s expanding dominance in the market as a premier cryptocurrency. 

This momentum not only retains the interest of current investors but also continually draws new stakeholders, eager to join this revolutionary blockchain voyage. 

BlockDAG’s Unmatched Position in the Crypto Realm 

While OKB and Kaspa make significant strides, BlockDAG sets itself apart as the prime cryptocurrency with unparalleled capabilities. With its ongoing presale reflecting swift advancements and a promising price path, the present is a golden opportunity for investors looking ahead. BlockDAG not only offers rapid transaction speeds and low fees but also pioneers a benchmark that could reshape the future of cryptocurrency.

Invest in the BlockDAG Presale Now:

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetwork

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Disclaimer. This is a Corporate press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

subscribe

Related News

Show all
#Corporate Press Release
2 mins read
36 mins ago

Forex Expo Dubai Set to Be World’s Largest Online Trading Event with Over 15,000 Attendees

#Corporate Press Release
1 mins read
40 mins ago

Indonesia Fintech Revolution Summit

#Corporate Press Release
2 mins read
42 mins ago

10th Edition of the European Blockchain Convention: Celebrating Industry Achievements

#News
2 mins read
4 hours ago

W3GG to Launch Exclusive Private Token Sale for Community Members on July 1st

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan