Crypto AI Sector Sees 800% Explosion In Key Metric, Fetch.ai (FET), Render (RNDR), And RCO Finance (RCOF) Takes the Spotlight

With the NVIDIA stock surge, many AI-linked coins have experienced fluctuations. For example, Fetch.ai (AI) has witnessed a price dip, whereas Render (RNDR) has defied market odds and made an excellent surge.

Meanwhile, RCO Finance (RCOF) has caught the crypto market’s attention with its AI trading platform and an innovative AI-powered robo advisor.

RCO Finance’s AI Algorithms Enhance Trading Experience

With the financial revolution, RCO Finance is a frontrunner in the crypto AI sector. It is an AI-powered DeFi trading platform that allows users to invest directly in Real-World Assets.

Moreover, the platform is fully AI and ML-based with no human intervention, eliminating the need for financial advisors, brokers, or fund managers.

With RCO Finance’s AI trading bot and AI-powered robo advisor, investors can easily get real-time AI-powered market predictions. They can enjoy borrowing and lending at minimal interest rates. This has made RCOF an even more compelling choice among investors.

Moreover, RCO Finance tokenomics deploys a deflationary model that helps increase market demand by burning unused tokens. With a 3-year lock-up period, RCOF tokenomics boosts long-term project growth.

RCOF is selling at $0.0127 in Stage 1 of the presale. With over 15 million tokens sold, it has already raised $163,000.

With these positive developments surrounding RCO Finance, the crypto market is moving towards RCOF as it can give outstanding returns. Therefore, RCOF will soon deliver over 800% gains during its presale.

Fetch.ai Declines Following NVIDIA Surges

As NVIDIA reveals a price surge, AI-based tokens like Fetch.ai have faced downturn momentum. FET has registered a 3.44% loss in the past week, weakening its momentum in the market. The Fetch.ai network has experienced the lowest rate of new address creation in the past seven months.

For this reason, Fetch.ai has been making bearish moves. The MVRV ratio also aligned with FET’s negative outlook. Moreover, FET’s 30-day MVRV sat at 12%, which prompted potential selling.

In early June, FET traded at around $2.14, marking a 0.57% drop over the past 24 hours. Also, Fetch.ai’s trading volume was down by 19.89%.

However, analysts have said that AI tokens might be quiet for now but will make a significant surge at the end. So, investors are still optimistic about FET’s price prediction. They say if Fetch.ai manages to bounce back, FET will open doors for more significant gains of around $2.85 in the coming months.

However, RCOF has evolved as a better alternative as it possesses impressive real-life utility and a great profit-making journey.

Render Shows Exceptional Performance on the Price Charts

Render has experienced a notable surge over the past two months. Despite the market downturn, RNDR has exhibited incredible resilience. In May 2024 alone, RNDR’s price surged 36.32% from $7.35 to $10.02.

However, Render faced a slight downturn at the start of June but bounced back again. In early June, RNDR was exchanging hands at around $10.38 with a crypto market cap of $4.03 billion.

Moreover, RNDR’s excellent surge of 63.63% in trading volume over the past 24 hours has strengthened growing confidence in the Render network.

From a technical perspective, Render has showcased mixed signals. The RNDR’s RSI sat at 49, which looked stable but without solid momentum.

On the other hand, RNDR is down by 25.94% from its peak value of $13.53 in mid-March 2024. So, we assume that this drastic drop in the broader perspective has led investors to consider a new blockchain ICO–RCOF, a more alluring option.

Crypto AI Platform RCOF Presale Catches Investors’ Attention

With a low entry point, RCOF has attracted investors. Moreover, investors looking for crypto projects that leverage AI capabilities find RCO Finance the best investment opportunity.

As AI and blockchain continue to grow, RCOF will lead the altcoin rally shortly. Therefore, RCOF’s potential to offer 100X profit by the year’s end has become a reality. Join the RCOF presale now to get your hands on over 3,000% gains in the coming months!

