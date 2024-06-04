Countdown to Crypto Valley Conference 2024: Shaping Blockchain’s Future

(ZUG, Switzerland June 03 2024) – The excitement builds as we begin the countdown to the highly-anticipated 6th edition of the Crypto Valley Conference 2024, the premier event shaping the trajectory of blockchain technology. Taking place on June 6th – June 7th 2024, in Zug/Rotkreuz, Switzerland, this year’s conference, co-hosted by the Crypto Valley Association and the University of Lucerne, is poised to be a significant assembly of key figures in the web3 sector.

During two enlightening days, participants will delve into the present status and future potential of blockchain technology. The agenda is tailored to provide attendees with a full two-day experience offering:

In-depth Masterclasses : Led by top industry pioneers, these sessions will provide deep insights, share best practices, and explore technical solutions.

: Led by top industry pioneers, these sessions will provide deep insights, share best practices, and explore technical solutions. Over 40 Panel Discussions and Presentations : With topics spanning technology, economy & finance, legal & regulation, and more, these sessions will feature over 60+ expert speakers from around the globe.

: With topics spanning technology, economy & finance, legal & regulation, and more, these sessions will feature over 60+ expert speakers from around the globe. Speaker Lineup: :This year’s lineup includes Frederik Gregaard, CEO of Cardano Foundation; Andrej Majcen, CEO of Bitcoin Suisse; Mathias Imbach, CEO of Sygnum Bank; Dr. Jemma Green, CEO of Powerledger; Kurt Hemecker, CEO of Mina Foundation; Christopher Donovan, CIO of NEAR Foundation; Monty Metzger, CEO of LCX; and Tim Rice, CEO of Coin Metrics and many more.

The conference starts at 8:30 AM and ends at 6:30 PM. Day one concludes with an Apero, offering great networking opportunities for the crypto community. Speakers and special guests are invited to an exclusive VIP dinner at Villa Villette. The second day ends with the renowned CVC Sunset Boat Cruise, providing a fantastic conclusion to two days of engaging blockchain and crypto conversations.

Tickets and Participation

Availability spans Day 1, Day 2, or a 2-Day Full-Access Pass, each offering a unique gateway to master classes, presentations, panel discussions, and the not-to-be-missed CVC Sunset Boat Cruise party. This is a premier opportunity to network with industry leaders, startups, academia, and government representatives.



As the countdown to this landmark event, the Crypto Valley Conference stands ready to unite visionaries, innovators, and builders in the blockchain sphere.For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit our conference website.

