It can’t go unnoticed that NFTs have disrupted the digital world and industries from art to gambling to investing. While some experts believe that NFT is here to stay, others see it as an unsustainable trend in the long run. With all the buzz around it, we can’t deny its current impact though, and many industries are clearly taking advantage of it.

Blockchain technology has already disrupted finance, arts, sports, music, and real estate industries, and only time will tell just how far its influence is going to reach. Currently, some moves are being made towards the potential disruption of the American online gambling industry.

In a nutshell, NFTs represent digital assets that live in the blockchain network and are unique collectible items that can not be replicated. Aside from uniqueness and its immutability, there are three other properties of NFTs that allow them to carry out their intended function:

Indestructibility Indivisibility Provenance

The impact that NFTs alongside cryptocurrencies have on the online gaming landscape can be used as a gauge of where the sector is headed. It can be noted that so far, expert projections have been very optimistic.

The reality is that there is always going to be room for improvement in various aspects; however, for now, the general outlook seems to be quite promising. If there’s one thing that can be said with certainty, it’s that the world can’t wait for the next generation of gaming and decentralized finance.

Benefits and Drawbacks of NFTs in Gambling

Just like with anything else in life, NFTs have both advantages and drawbacks, and it’s entirely up to the individual to decide whether the pros outweigh the cons.

Generally, NFT games provide a popular way for gambler enthusiasts to earn income because a player can sell in-game NFTs to a player to earn tokens in a play-to-earn model. However, as good as this sounds, people who are interested in this should be aware of scams when sending NFTs to other marketplaces or users.

Liquidity, decentralization, and monetization are some of the main advantages of NFTs in the gambling industry. With play-to-earn NFT games, an individual can generate an extra income all while playing their favorite games. The ideal case is that those games reward a player with tokens or with NFTs.

On the other hand, while the integrity of blockchains is unquestionable, NFTs can be used to perpetuate fraud. Also, NFTs can harm the environment as it takes a significant amount of computing energy to create blockchain records. At last, NFTs are based entirely on price appreciation, which is not something you should count on.

Slotie NFT Seeks to Disrupt the Online Gambling Industry

With plenty of issues currently plaguing the gambling industry and the majority of them being linked to centralization, it is evident that the gambling industry requires decentralization. If you didn’t already know, slotie is a name for a set of 10,000 individually generated NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain with the goal of providing utility in the gambling industry.

Sloties are said to provide real-world benefits at over 100 casinos around the world. Apart from the fact that 80% of the payment goes to slotie holders, they will also get 20% of the casino’s take back as a benefit.

The blooming popularity of NFT has drawn gambler enthusiasts to NFT-based slot machines where one can win NFTs rather than cash. Additionally, these slotie machines allow their holders to become shareholders of the casino’s house edge and earn amazing rewards.

Some of the main benefits of being a slotie NFT holder include stacking rewards, VIP membership, and passive income.

One thing is certain, slotie has built a robust community in a very short period, and its rapid growth exemplifies the level of possibilities and innovation made possible by NFTs and blockchain technology.

The Future of NFT

Generally, NFTs are an exciting creation and they are gathering more and more attention as their use cases multiply. The true value of them lies in their potential to transform the way markets function as well as enhance the way we manage sensitive information.

Right now, it’s way too early to tell how NFTs will affect the gambling industry in the long run. What we do know is that the public opinions on this topic are divided, thus making it hard to guess if NFTs have a prosperous future in the casino space. We will have to wait and see.