logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Could BudBlockz (BLUNT) become a favorite among CBD Friendly Celebs?

Untitled 2

Cryptocurrencies and rapid innovations in the blockchain stratosphere have completely transformed how people perceive and engage in profitable investments. Moreover, many crypto platforms have recently sought celebrity engagement and attention. However, when you talk about the CBD industry, there’s no question there has been a considerable buzz revolving around mainstream media personalities, celebrities, and singers. 

Many celebrities now seek safer and innovative ways of becoming major players in the marijuana and cannabis sectors throughout the world. P. Diddy, for example, is the most recent celebrity to pledge his dedication to further expanding the CBD industry.  

Talking about CBD and blockchain, there is a new kid on the block looking to and has, thus far, succeeded in revolutionizing the CBD industry. Enter BudBlockz! The NFT and cannabis-based crypto has strategically been able to leverage the power of celebrity support and publicity to streamline its crypto project. 

Why You Should Consider Investing in BudBlockz

BudBlockz functions on the Ethereum blockchain; however, the company will launch its native crypto ($BLUNT) on various interoperable exchanges. Moreover, users can maximize their investments as they inject capital into the company’s DeFi network, using their DEX known as BudSwap. 

In addition, BudBlockz has also recently launched its cherished NFT collection (Ganja Guruz) on both OpenSea and Rarible. But the best part about owning these nonfungible tokens is that each Ganja Guruz holder will be eligible to participate in the BudBlockz DeFi platform as a fractional stakeholder. It is one of the reasons the blockchain project gained so much popularity. Think about it; you’ll have the opportunity to become a legitimate stakeholder in various CBC and legal marijuana businesses, manufacturers, plantations, and much more. 

Another reason why BudBlockz is primed to be celebrity-friendly, especially when you talk about cannabis products, is because the global marijuana industry is set to earn more than $100 billion by 2030. Undoubtedly, the industry will experience a massive boom in business, positioning BudBlockz in the front seat to boost its investment return. 

The Sheer Exclusivity of BudBlockz

You have to understand that BudBlockz is a project based on a one-of-a-kind idea; it is actively transforming the CBD industry, allowing users and businesses to come together on a single, unparalleled, secure, and private platform. It will have huge implications for various sectors, mainly recreational usage and medical marijuana products for the healthcare industry. 

In addition, BudBlockz is also developing a seamless and highly accessible e-commerce platform and marketplace that will be open 24/7. The e-commerce store will function within the parameters of the law and will abide by the legalizations imposed by different governments worldwide. 

The platform will provide $BLUNT users with the chance to buy and sell cannabis products by conducting transactions using BudBlockz’s native crypto. Furthermore, blockchain analysts and experts have already speculated that the $BLUNT token is primed to experience a considerable boost in value as BudBlockz prepares to launch its token on public platforms in less than a month. 

Learn more about BudBlockz (BLUNT) at the links below:

Official Website: https://budblockz.io/ 

Presale Registration:: https://app.budblockz.io/sign-up

BudBlockz Community Links: https://linktr.ee/budblockz

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
Guest User

Guest User

Related News

Hot Stories

Could BudBlockz (BLUNT) become a favorite among CBD Friendly Celebs?
26 November, 2022
2 mins read
Cardano price analysis: Price finds stability at $0.3196 after receiving a bullish push
26 November, 2022
2 mins read
Avalanche price analysis: Price progresses to $12.99 level as a result of a bullish win
26 November, 2022
2 mins read
Chainlink price analysis: Bullish momentum slows as LINK touches $6.86
26 November, 2022
2 mins read
Polkadot price analysis: DOT/USD follows a bullish movement at $5.39
26 November, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

All about Prada's new NFT collection
26 November, 2022
2 mins read
3air: An Exciting Way for the Unbanked to Enter the World of Crypto
26 November, 2022
2 mins read
MicroStrategy, Micheal Saylor, and their Bitcoin Bet
25 November, 2022
2 mins read
Another Sign of Danger: 7-year-old 10,000 BTC moved
24 November, 2022
2 mins read
CZ grilled on Bloomberg TV, sets the record straight, and shows he is the boss
24 November, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here