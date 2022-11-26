Could BudBlockz (BLUNT) become a favorite among CBD Friendly Celebs?

Cryptocurrencies and rapid innovations in the blockchain stratosphere have completely transformed how people perceive and engage in profitable investments. Moreover, many crypto platforms have recently sought celebrity engagement and attention. However, when you talk about the CBD industry, there’s no question there has been a considerable buzz revolving around mainstream media personalities, celebrities, and singers.

Many celebrities now seek safer and innovative ways of becoming major players in the marijuana and cannabis sectors throughout the world. P. Diddy, for example, is the most recent celebrity to pledge his dedication to further expanding the CBD industry.

Talking about CBD and blockchain, there is a new kid on the block looking to and has, thus far, succeeded in revolutionizing the CBD industry. Enter BudBlockz! The NFT and cannabis-based crypto has strategically been able to leverage the power of celebrity support and publicity to streamline its crypto project.

Why You Should Consider Investing in BudBlockz

BudBlockz functions on the Ethereum blockchain; however, the company will launch its native crypto ($BLUNT) on various interoperable exchanges. Moreover, users can maximize their investments as they inject capital into the company’s DeFi network, using their DEX known as BudSwap.

In addition, BudBlockz has also recently launched its cherished NFT collection (Ganja Guruz) on both OpenSea and Rarible. But the best part about owning these nonfungible tokens is that each Ganja Guruz holder will be eligible to participate in the BudBlockz DeFi platform as a fractional stakeholder. It is one of the reasons the blockchain project gained so much popularity. Think about it; you’ll have the opportunity to become a legitimate stakeholder in various CBC and legal marijuana businesses, manufacturers, plantations, and much more.

Another reason why BudBlockz is primed to be celebrity-friendly, especially when you talk about cannabis products, is because the global marijuana industry is set to earn more than $100 billion by 2030. Undoubtedly, the industry will experience a massive boom in business, positioning BudBlockz in the front seat to boost its investment return.

The Sheer Exclusivity of BudBlockz

You have to understand that BudBlockz is a project based on a one-of-a-kind idea; it is actively transforming the CBD industry, allowing users and businesses to come together on a single, unparalleled, secure, and private platform. It will have huge implications for various sectors, mainly recreational usage and medical marijuana products for the healthcare industry.

In addition, BudBlockz is also developing a seamless and highly accessible e-commerce platform and marketplace that will be open 24/7. The e-commerce store will function within the parameters of the law and will abide by the legalizations imposed by different governments worldwide.

The platform will provide $BLUNT users with the chance to buy and sell cannabis products by conducting transactions using BudBlockz’s native crypto. Furthermore, blockchain analysts and experts have already speculated that the $BLUNT token is primed to experience a considerable boost in value as BudBlockz prepares to launch its token on public platforms in less than a month.

Learn more about BudBlockz (BLUNT) at the links below:

Official Website: https://budblockz.io/

Presale Registration:: https://app.budblockz.io/sign-up

BudBlockz Community Links: https://linktr.ee/budblockz