Cosmos ATOM, dYdX, and Everlodge: Analyst’s Top Picks for August

In pursuit of lucrative opportunities, three tokens have caught investor attention – Cosmos (ATOM), dYdX (DYDX), and Everlodge (ELDG). These projects have garnered significant interest due to their unique offerings, technologies, and potential for disrupting their respective industries. In this article, we’ll delve into why these tokens have become top picks for investors in August 2023.

Cosmos (ATOM) – Building the Internet of Blockchains

Cosmos (ATOM), a blockchain interoperability platform, has rapidly gained traction for its ambitious vision of creating an “Internet of Blockchains.” The project aims to tackle a challenge faced by the decentralized ecosystem – the need for seamless blockchain communication.

The Cosmos coin price currently sits at $8.43 with a market cap of $2.9B. Moreover, the 24-hour trading volume of Cosmos has increased by 3.37% overnight, reaching $72,583,211. Another key point is the Cosmos technical analysis which shows all technical indicators showing buy signals.

Due to all these reasons, experts remain long-term bullish for the Cosmos coin. As a matter of fact, they predict a surge to $10.83 before the end of 2023 for Cosmos.

dYdX (DYDX) – Redefining Decentralized Trading

dYdX (DYDX) is undoubtedly one of the most prominent decentralized exchanges in the current DeFi landscape, renowned for its pioneering perpetual trading features. Powered by smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, dYdX empowers users to engage in peer-to-peer transactions directly, eliminating the need for intermediaries.

In recent dYdX news, the development organization behind the protocol, dYdX Foundation, revealed a potential migration strategy for the dYdX crypto in a blog post. The blog post specifies moving the token from Ethereum to the “dYdX chain.” Thus, the dYdX price soared 4.70% overnight and now trades at $2.06 with a market cap of $322M.

Moreover, the dYdX trading volume jumped by 48.57% in that same time, reaching $69,251,391. Also, its moving averages and technical indicators are showing strong buy signals. Therefore, market analysts forecast a $2.55 price point for the crypto by December 2023.

Everlodge (ELDG) – Disrupting Real Estate Investment

The estimated size of the worldwide vacation rental market in 2022 was $82.63B. As this market continues flourishing with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%, Everlodge (ELDG) aims to become a significant entity in it. In fact, Everlodge is the first company to combine fractional vacation home ownership with NFT and timeshare technology.

One of the most significant barriers in real estate investment is the high entry cost, which restricts opportunities for investors. Everlodge addresses this issue by digitizing and minting properties in NFTs. Next, it fractionalizes these tokens, thus allowing users to co-own them for prices as low as $100. This opens up the real estate market to a larger audience.

Furthermore, obtaining loans in the current real estate market can be another pain point. However, through its Lending feature, Everlodge allows users to use their co-owned NFTs as collateral for short to medium-term loans. As a result, this lending service eliminates the complexities and delays often associated with obtaining loans.

The Everlodge utility token, ELDG, is now worth just $0.01 as it is in Stage One of its presale. What sets ELDG apart from Cosmos and dYdX is its lower market cap, which currently stands at $8M. This relatively smaller market cap indicates that the token can surge faster. Thus, experts forecast a 280% rise for it before the presale ends.

