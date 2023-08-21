Cosmos and Monero Price Dips Further, Will ATOM and XMR Bounce Back? Pomerdoge Sells Out 80M Tokens

Description Cosmos (ATOM) and Monero (XMR), two prominent cryptocurrencies, have recently experienced price dips. Meanwhile, a new entrant, Pomerdoge (POMD), is making crypto headlines with its remarkable token sale success. Let’s dive deeper into all three of these projects and what their future may hold. Click Here To Find Out More About The Pomerdoge (POMD) Presale … Read more

Cosmos (ATOM) and Monero (XMR), two prominent cryptocurrencies, have recently experienced price dips. Meanwhile, a new entrant, Pomerdoge (POMD), is making crypto headlines with its remarkable token sale success. Let’s dive deeper into all three of these projects and what their future may hold.

Click Here To Find Out More About The Pomerdoge (POMD) Presale

Cosmos (ATOM): On a Downtrend

In recent trading sessions, Cosmos (ATOM), a blockchain ecosystem focused on interoperability, has faced downward pressure on its price. In fact, the Cosmos price fell by 7.4% in the past 30 days. This bearish trend has continued as recent Cosmos news revealed that it is considering punishing validators for the Neutron halt.

On August 1, Neutron, a blockchain created to support smart contracts within the Cosmos ecosystem, encountered a sudden halt. The Cosmos leadership is now choosing the repercussions. Consequently, it made its first proposal to slash the Replicated Security validators.

This news did not help the Cosmos crypto, which trades hands at $8.38 with a market cap of $2.9B, down 0.04% overnight. Moreover, its trading volume has fallen by 12.30% in that same time, sinking to $63,504,110. Due to this selling pressure increase, experts forecast a drop to the support level of $8.14 for Cosmos soon.

Monero (XMR): Continues Slipping

Similarly, Monero (XMR), revered for its privacy features that enable untraceable transactions, has also faced a decline in its price. The Monero value sank by 3.5% in the past 14 days.

In recent Monero news, the open-source Bitcoin wallet Samourai is developing atomic swaps between Monero and Bitcoin to improve user anonymity. However, the Monero coin price did not react to this news.

Currently, XMR has a value of $157.23 with a market cap of $2.8B, sinking 0.06% in the past day alone. Additionally, all its moving averages display strong sell signals. As a result, market analysts forecast a continuous drop for Monero to $150 soon.

Pomerdoge (POMD): A Rising Star with an 80M Token Sale

Pomerdoge (POMD), combining play-to-earn gaming and NFTs, has gained significant traction and recently accomplished a remarkable feat. Over 80M Pomerdoge native tokens, or POMD, were sold in its ongoing public presale. This achievement is impressive since this presale is now in Phase One.

Amazing! We have now raised over $1,000,000 in exactly three weeks. We are thrilled at the community we have, everyone says they have the best but we truly believe we are up there!



Now onto the next milestones, we have almost 1,500 holders now.



We really want to become the… pic.twitter.com/CaIt64n0DN — Pomerdoge (@pomerdoge) August 17, 2023

How Does Pomerdoge Work?

Pomerdoge’s concept revolves around empowering players to build up their characters and customize avatars while embarking on thrilling adventures within the Pomergame.

One of the most exhilarating features of Pomerdoge is the Pomerplace Arena. Players pit their characters against each other in this competitive battleground, engaging in thrilling battles. The stakes are high, as it’s a winner-takes-all scenario, driving players to perform masterfully and emerge victorious.

Also, the Pomerdoge 7,777 NFT collection holds appeal, bringing outstanding benefits to its holders. But, only POMD token holders can access them, hence why so many traders are flooding the presale.

POMD: Poised To Generate Excellent Gains

Unlike Cosmos and Monero, Pomerdoge has ties to the blockchain gaming industry, which grew 2,000% in the past year from Q1 2022. Consequently, its long-term growth potential is incredible. One POMD token costs only $0.008, and those who bought it early enjoy a 14% ROI.

As countless individuals stockpile these tokens, market analysts are bullish about its future. Some even predict a 20x surge for POMD before its presale finishes. Do not miss out on this future blue-chip token; sign up below.

Find out more about the Pomerdoge (POMD) Presale Today

Website: https://pomerdoge.com/

Telegram Community: https://t.me/pomerdoge