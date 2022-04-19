Bitcoin
Learn
Crypto 101
Crypto Wallets
Crypto Investing
Crypto Mining
Regulation
Research
Scams
Technology
Blockchain Gaming
Metaverse
  • Guest User Guest User
  • - April 19, 2022
  • 2 mins read

Common Mistakes in Cryptocurrency Design

Whether you’re an entrepreneur or a graphic designer, if you’re moving into the cryptocurrency world, this guide will help you better understand the mistakes made in crypto coins design in order to not repeat them. 

The Bitcoin logo from a design perspective

Strengths:

  • The visual emphasis on the dollar sign reflects the revolutionary idea of “new world currency,” “now the world is ruled by others,” etc.
  • Active color, prompting the movement in contrast with the black – the color emphasizes the revolutionary (almost the opposite color spectrum) position of strength and power

Weaknesses:

  • The dissonance of the capital B font undercuts the brand promise and creates a ground of doubt that what bitcoin ideologues tell us about the future is achievable.
  • The unbalanced proportions of the logo to the brand name



The Litecoin logo from a design perspective

Charles Lee, the creator of Litecoin, envisioned creating an alternative to Bitcoin, which he succeeded in doing.

But unfortunately, the features of Litecoin are not emphasized by the design.

Strengths:

  • Simple font, a silver hue that speaks of “digital silver”

Weaknesses:

  • The dissonance of the “L” font in the sign with the logo font
  • Inconsistency in the proportions of the logo and the sign
  • Absence of a clear message expressed through the logo
  • Gray is not accentuated in the overall design and may look weak compared to competitors.

Verge cryptocurrency logo from a design perspective

Few people know much about this cryptocurrency but we decided to review it for an example because it comes across as the most fatal mistake a startup can make.

Strengths:

  • Neat font, capitalization gives stability
  • Nice sound and meaning of the word, the correct name for a fintech project

Weaknesses:

  • When a project has a logo that represents a downward arrow, it gives the understanding that the project is moving only downward and nowhere else
  • With unbalanced proportions of the logo, it would be more correct to make the sign a little larger and slightly higher

The Dash logo

Dash is positioned as digital + cash – digital cash that you can spend anywhere. We should note that it’s a great name.

Strengths:

  • A relatively unique solution for the “D” in the mark, which carries a direct emphasis on openness (open source)
  • The slant and the dash enhance the sense of speed, which is important in transactions
  • Brevity

Weaknesses:

  • Font style sends us back to the ’80s with all the pros and cons
  • The typeface is a bit heavy for digital subjects and is closer to street racing and rallying
  • For such a great naming they could have chosen a less classic banker’s environment shade

When it comes to investing in money and especially cryptocurrency, these 2 factors will determine success (if there are no complaints about the product, naming, etc.):

  1. the idea
  2. packaging

So you should pay special attention to the visual aspects of your identity system, which starts with the logo.

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

