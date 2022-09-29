logo
CoinLoan’s mid-year report reveals positive results despite market jitters

28 September 2022, Tallinn: CoinLoan, a company that was one of the first to provide crypto lending services, has presented its mid-year performance report, revealing impressive results. The report reflects the activities performed in Q1 and Q2, all of which demonstrated growth despite choppy market conditions. 

The following CoinLoan activities demonstrated growth in a year:

  • Wallet deposits rose by 26%
  • Interest rate deposits surged by 54%
  • Exchange turnover went up 18%

According to the report, annual growth was registered across the board. Along with that, CoinLoan saw an increased number of new registrations, which indicates the likelihood of future expansion. A rise in the client base is evidence that users opt for safe and reliable platforms when choosing where to exchange crypto. CoinLoan is known for its commitment to ensuring zero-incident safety. Thanks to this approach, the platform’s users enjoy steady and convenient service. Another proof of this is the recent survey that revealed customers’ high appraisal of security measures, conditions for lending, and helpful customer support. 

Alex Faliushin, CEO of CoinLoan, said: “As a company, we have just celebrated our fifth anniversary. To see this much growth in such a short time motivates us to keep going and believe that we are on the right path. It is our goal to develop technology and products that best serve our customers while also pushing the industry as a whole forward in the right direction.”

This year has brought quite a lot of challenges in the crypto market, and many projects just could not withstand the pressure. In contrast, CoinLoan’s client-oriented approach has helped it not only stay afloat but demonstrate sustainable growth. The sky’s the limit, so this crypto project will continue perfecting its products and services for the best interest of its clients. 

To see the full mid-year report, click here.

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
