Coinfest Asia 2024 Confirms Attendance of World’s Top Web3 Figures

The largest Web3 festival in Asia, Coinfest Asia, will soon be coming to Nuanu City, Bali, on 22-23 August 2024. The third edition of this festival has a focus on making Web3 adoption in Asia grow by carrying the slogan “Where Innovation Meets Adoption.”

“Where Innovation Meets Adoption highlights Coinfest Asia as a convergence point for the industry and retail, enabling and accelerating the widespread adoption of Web3. Coinfest Asia also presents a unique opportunity for industry leaders to expand their ecosystems in the crypto-accepting regions of Asia, and for retail investors to explore top-tier Web3 projects,” said Felita Setiawan, Director of Indonesia Crypto Network, the parent company of Coinfest Asia.

Coinfest Asia is expected to attract more than 6.000 participants from around the world, with the presence of more than 150 leading figures in the global Web3 ecosystem.

CEO of Aptos to Founder of TRON at Coinfest Asia 2024

Among the prominent speakers who will grace Coinfest Asia 2024 are Mo Shaikh (Co-founder and CEO of Aptos), Wei Zhou (CEO of Coins.ph), Oleg Fomenko (Co-founder of Sweat Economy), and Justin Sun (Founder of Tron).

Other industry figures also enliven this event, namely Amanda Cassatt (Founder and CEO of Serotonin), Alexander Svanevik (CEO of Nansen), Yat Siu (Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands), Kenny Li (Founder of Manta Network), Raks Sondhi (Chief Operating Officer at Upbit Singapore), and Saad Ahmed (Head of Asia Pacific at Gemini).

They will share their views and experiences in various interesting discussion panels covering topics such as RWA, DePIN, AI & ML, and many more.

Coinfest Asia 2024 promises a different experience with various exploration areas as follows:

Main Stage: A place where Web3 industry figures provide the latest insights and thinking through keynotes, panels, and engaging presentations.

Alpha Sessions: An area to discover promising crypto projects, as well as participate in competitions with attractive prizes of up to tens of thousands of USD.

ETH SEA : A place for developers to gain deep insight into Ethereum Web3 technologies, featuring a hackathon for developers. ETH SEA will be held at Builders Hut.

Bull Area: An opportunity to connect with Web3 industry leaders and forge beneficial partnerships.

Breakout Area: A place where participants can connect and discuss directly with Coinfest Asia speakers.

Trading Competition: Coinfest Asia is holding a trading competition that will collaborate with leading crypto exchanges and give participants the opportunity to win prizes of thousands of thousands of US dollars.

Apart from that, Coinfest Asia 2024 also offers dozens of supporting events, including the Indonesian Blockchain Conference organized by the Indonesian Blockchain Association.

Coinfest Asia 2024 event is supported by Aptos, Google Cloud, Ripple, Tokocrypto, Triv, Cloudmile, Nettensor, FMCPay, Bitget, Bitwyre, and many more. Opportunities to become a sponsor are still open; send your inquiries through Coinfest Asia sponsor page. Currently, Coinfest Asia is still opening early bird tickets which will run out soon, so what are you waiting for? Buy Coinfest Asia tickets now!