Crypto data aggregator CoinCodex adds Cryptopolitan as a trusted news source

Leading cryptocurrency news platform Cryptopolitan has sealed a new partnership CoinCodex, a cryptocurrency data aggregator, to promote crypto awareness and make informative and trending reports more accessible to investors globally.

The partnership today allows CoinCodex to integrate with Cryptopolitan as a trusted news source. Going forward, CoinCodex will disseminate the latest cryptocurrency trends, analysis, and informational content from Cryptopolitan to readers and investors freely on both the website and mobile app (iOS and Android).

Cryptopolitan is positioned to provide more insightful, informational, and latest reports on blockchain and the cryptocurrency space. Over the years, content from Cryptopolitan has been used in professional settings and different niches, such as cybersecurity, personal finance, venture capital, etc.

The partnership with CoinCodex aligns with the company’s goals of reaching a global audience across the cryptocurrency and Web3 markets. Moreso, it complements the rich suite of comprehensive cryptocurrency data tools provided by CoinCodex to help investors make informed decisions.

Launched in 2017, CoinCodex provides traders and investors with the real-time price performance of over 15,000 digital currencies, including their market capitalization, circulating supply, and daily trading volume. CoinCodex has a section that informs users of upcoming IEO, ISO, IDO, and Binance Launchpad token sales.

Among other things, CoinCodex features a rich list of popular decentralized applications, including crypto portfolio management.