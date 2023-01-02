logo
Frame svg
  • < 1 mins read

Crypto data aggregator CoinCodex adds Cryptopolitan as a trusted news source

Crypto data aggregator CoinCodex adds Cryptopolitan as a trusted

Leading cryptocurrency news platform Cryptopolitan has sealed a new partnership CoinCodex, a cryptocurrency data aggregator, to promote crypto awareness and make informative and trending reports more accessible to investors globally.

The partnership today allows CoinCodex to integrate with Cryptopolitan as a trusted news source. Going forward, CoinCodex will disseminate the latest cryptocurrency trends, analysis, and informational content from Cryptopolitan to readers and investors freely on both the website and mobile app (iOS and Android).

Cryptopolitan is positioned to provide more insightful, informational, and latest reports on blockchain and the cryptocurrency space. Over the years, content from Cryptopolitan has been used in professional settings and different niches, such as cybersecurity, personal finance, venture capital, etc.

The partnership with CoinCodex aligns with the company’s goals of reaching a global audience across the cryptocurrency and Web3 markets. Moreso, it complements the rich suite of comprehensive cryptocurrency data tools provided by CoinCodex to help investors make informed decisions.  

Launched in 2017, CoinCodex provides traders and investors with the real-time price performance of over 15,000 digital currencies, including their market capitalization, circulating supply, and daily trading volume. CoinCodex has a section that informs users of upcoming IEO, ISO, IDO, and Binance Launchpad token sales. 

Crypto data aggregator CoinCodex adds Cryptopolitan as a trusted news source 1

Among other things, CoinCodex features a rich list of popular decentralized applications, including crypto portfolio management

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.
Guest User

Guest User

Related News

Hot Stories

Crypto data aggregator CoinCodex adds Cryptopolitan as a trusted news source
02 January, 2023
< 1 mins read
THE FIRST PROPRIETARY METAVERSE CASINO GAMING PLATFORM “CLOVERLAND” TO BE SHOWCASE AT CES 2023
02 January, 2023
< 1 mins read
Italy has introduced a 26% tax on crypto gains
02 January, 2023
< 1 mins read
Hong Kong SFC widens crypto access to retail investors
02 January, 2023
< 1 mins read
Ripple vs. SEC case update as of January 2023￼
02 January, 2023
< 1 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Italy has introduced a 26% tax on crypto gains
02 January, 2023
< 1 mins read
Australia is now the fourth-largest crypto ATM hub in the world
01 January, 2023
< 1 mins read
Bithumb shareholder dies amid embezzlement allegations
01 January, 2023
< 1 mins read
5 takeaways from Goldman Sachs 2023 market outlook
31 December, 2022
< 1 mins read
Reviewed: Trump NFTs trading stats and why is it not surprising?
30 December, 2022
< 1 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here