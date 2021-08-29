TL; DR Breakdown

The overall cryptocurrency heat map is generally positive, with just a few altcoins bleeding, while the main part of the map is green.

Yesterday’s Coin98 price analysis chart was generally bullish.

Coin98 price analysis: General price overview

Yesterday’s Coin98 price analysis chart was generally bullish. In the opening of today’s price analysis chart, the sellers were in control of the market resulting in bearish momentum. After a supercharge in the overbought condition, the price moved up and down within an ascending triangle pattern.

The bulls prevented the bears from taking control of the market by intruding and triggering a price increase in a rising wedge. To reach an intraday high of $5.1, where it met resistance, the sellers had to outnumber the buyers. The sellers regained control of the wheels and pushed prices lower.

The overall cryptocurrency heat map is generally positive, with just a few altcoins bleeding, while the main part of the map is green. Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by only 0.7 percent compared to yesterday’s price and is now trading at $49.3K. It continues to dominate the market, dominating 45.5 percent.

The second biggest coin in history, ETH, has likewise recorded a decrease of less than 1 percent and is currently valued at $32K. Binance Coin (BNB) has appreciated by 0.5 percent and is currently trading at $489.

The majority of the cryptocurrencies have made gains. However, Coin98 has fallen 3 percent from yesterday’s rice price of $5.2 and is now valued at $4.9. Today, NEAR is the most optimistic, with a 7 percent increase in value.

Coin98 price movement in the last 24 hours: Coin98 in reds?

The price of Coin98 has stayed relatively flat over the last day, fluctuating between a narrow range of $4.8 and $5.2. The currency was nosediving early in the day before the bulls reclaimed control of the market. When writing, buyers still control the market, and most indicators indicate a potential bull run.

Coin98 price analysis: 4-hour chart: Coin98 set to break $6 next?

The RSI is in the neutral zone, with a potential move into the overbought region, which suggests that the next several hours will be bullish.

When writing the balance of power, the indicator is at -1, meaning that the buyers have more potential than the sellers. This is also another signal promising a bullish market in today’s chart, and the price of C98 cold pick to $6 soon.

Coin98 1-hour price analysis chart: Bullish signal

The Bollinger Bands are an essential signal of whether the market is likely to rise or fall. At the moment, the price is near to the top band, suggesting a rise. The MACD line has crossed over the red line, implying that buyers are in control and that the price will continue to rise.

Coin98 price analysis: Conclusion

Our daily Technical analysis is bullish, and we expect the same to prevail in the next 24 hours. Most of the technical indicators are showing potential bulish signals. If bulls continue dominating the market, the price of C98 will be at $6 in the next few hours.

