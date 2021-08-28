TL: DR Breakdown

The general cryptocurrency market is bullish, as the heat map suggests.

Coin98 price analysis: General price overview

Yesterday’s Coin98 price analysis chart was bearish in the last minutes. Today, the buyers could not watch the sellers control the market, so they gathered in numbers, stormed the market, and forced the coin price to surge. The bullish momentum continued for ten minutes before facing resistance at an intraday high of $5.4. During this time, the sellers were strategizing for a comeback.

Moments later, the angry bears came in more potent, making the price drop in a falling wedge before facing resistance at an intraday low of $5.0. The coin traded in head and shoulder trend for a few hours before the bulls took control of the market. The bulls made the price surge in a buying trend to $5.2, where it faced strong resistance from the sellers who were ready to fight the bulls.

The general cryptocurrency market is bullish, as the heat map suggests. The most prominent digital currency BTC has recorded a four percent increase, and the coin is trading at $48K. Its all-time close competitor ETH is also bulish, it has also recorded a four percent increment, and it is currently trading at $3K. Other altcoins are also bullish, with CELO recording the highest gain of 48 percent. Coin98 has also recorded a gain of 17 percent, and it is currently trading at $5.1.

Coin98 price movement in the last 24-hour: Bullish trend continues

In the opening of today’s price analysis chart, the Bollinger bands were wide, suggesting a more volatile market.

Source: TradingView

In the last 24 hours, Coin98 has been trading in the range between $5.0 and $5.4, suggesting low volatility. Generally, in the 24 hours price analysis chart, the coin has been trading a head and shoulder trend suggesting a bullish market.

Coin98 price analysis: 4-hour price chart

Source: TradingView

The 4-hour price analysis chart began with the sellers controlling the market. However, Buyers came in and made the price surge. Since then, the market has been bullish.

At the time of writing, the Relative Strength Index RSI is at the neutral zone at 46, and it is likely to go to the overbought region. This suggests that the bullish momentum is going to continue in the next 24 hours.

Coin98 price analysis:1-hour chart suggests more potential surge?

Source: Tradingview

At the time of writing, C98 is trading at 5.1. The MACD line has crossed over the red line suggesting a buy pressure. The balance of power indicator is -1 meaning, bulls have more strength than the sellers, which could foster a surge of C98 price.

Coin98 price analysis conclusion

Coin98 is experiencing a bullish momentum at the moment, and it seems the momentum will continue in the next 24 hours. This might make the price of C98 hike to $6.5 in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.