Chainlink (LINK) & Cardano (ADA) Completely Floored by TMS Network (TMSN)’s 2240% Breakthrough Amid Crypto Investors’ Legislative Fears

TMS Network (TMSN) has recently soared with a remarkable 2240% climb, outshining other popular cryptocurrencies like Chainlink (LINK) and Cardano (ADA), which have struggled amid crypto investors’ legislative fears. TMS Network (TMSN)’s decentralized trading platform has attracted traders with its innovative features, high-end security, transparency, and educational resources.

This article will examine TMS Network (TMSN)’s features and explore the reasons behind its impressive breakthrough.

Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralized oracle network that connects smart contracts to off-chain data sources, providing accurate, tamper-proof data. It operates on Ethereum‘s blockchain, allowing developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) that can interact with external data sources in a secure and reliable manner.

Chainlink (LINK) is currently trading sideways, struggling to break through a critical resistance level. It is currently consolidating above the 200-day EMA at $7.37, but downward support is stronger than overhead pressure.

Chainlink (LINK) could break through the $7.37 resistance level before moving towards the critical resistance at $7.65. On the other hand, a daily candlestick close below the 100-day EMA at $7.00 could invalidate the bullish thesis.

The on-chain metric supports the bullish case for Chainlink (LINK), and if buyer momentum increases, Chainlink (LINK) could reach the $8.34 resistance level, a 16% ascent from the current price. Conversely, if seller momentum increases, Chainlink (LINK) could fall to around the $6.53 support level, a 20% descent from the current level.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) is a third-generation blockchain platform that aims to provide a secure and sustainable infrastructure for building decentralized applications and executing smart contracts. It was developed using a scientific approach and peer-reviewed research and is powered by the Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which ensures network security while minimizing energy consumption.

Paima Studios has recently integrated its cross-chain network, enabling Cardano (ADA) users to play on-chain games using their tokens without bridging to other networks. This new feature offers a secure and non-custodial gaming experience, eliminating the need for users to move assets or bridge tokens.

In addition, games built on other networks can now migrate to the Cardano (ADA) blockchain, allowing users from those networks to play Cardano-based games. Milkomeda’s recent feature release will also enable Cardano (ADA) users to access Ethereum Virtual Machine smart contracts.

Over the past month, large investors have added 150 million tokens to Cardano (ADA), indicating growing interest and confidence in the platform.

TMS Network (TMSN)

The TMS Network (TMSN) is a decentralized trading platform that utilizes Ethereum’s blockchain to enable seamless trading of traditional and emerging assets.

TMS Network (TMSN) differentiates itself from competitors by addressing concerns such as high fees, price manipulation, and transaction delays. The platform offers social trading, on-chain analytics, and trading bots to enhance the trading experience and inform decision-making.

Traders’ assets and transactions are secured through encryption, multi-sig wallets, and regular security audits. Moreover, TMS Network (TMSN) offers a unique token, TMSN, which provides lower trading costs, elevated staking incentives, and voting rights for platform governance.

TMS Network (TMSN) provides an all-in-one solution for online trading that allows anyone to join its community, gain insights into trading strategies, connect with other traders, and automatically copy trades.

With the TMSN token trading at $0.05 in the second stage of its presale, representing over a 100x increase from its initial presale price, industry analysts are optimistic about the platform’s prospects in 2023.

In summary, TMS Network (TMSN) is a reliable and user-friendly platform that offers fast transaction processing and exceptional token features. Its commitment to privacy and security has made it a preferred choice for traders, surging forward compared to other popular cryptocurrencies like Chainlink (LINK) and Cardano (ADA). Joining the TMS Network (TMSN) now presents an opportunity to be part of the biggest thing in 2023.

Presale: https://presale.tmsnetwork.io

Whitepaper: https://tmsnetwork.io/whitepaper.pdf

Website: https://tmsnetwork.io

Telegram: https://t.me/tmsnetworkio

Discord: https://discord.gg/njA95e7au6