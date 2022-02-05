Capitrade launchpad is the first cross chain IDO launchpad on Terra Network which in full operations will assist early blockchain project to raise funds in a decentralized manner. Capitrade Lauchpad released brought a high demand in CDE token seed sale making it the right to interested investors to buy CDE Tokens before it sells out. To purchase CDE tokens, click on the link to make your purchase https://capitrade.cc/sale/



Further Development of Capitrade Launchpad

It is with utmost joy that we commend the pace of the progress of our project. Capitrade is stabilizing and dominating the crypto world. The remarks by major influencers alone has said everything needful to say.The team of front—end developers has also started doing rigorous research on wallet connection APIs and a way to deploy our static site using an API gateway this will help to protect us from Distributed denial of service attack protection (DDOS). We at Capitrtade is Building Ecosystem on terra Network, The next release will bring Capitrade closer to the mainnet launch. In a nutshell, we would love to bring to us the new developments in our project. Capitrade without mince of words is about to deliver it’s IDO launchpad, currently, it has released an exclusive front demo with a Polished UI/ UX template/design which is both user friendly i.e. it would be easily accessed both through desktop and smartphones. Capitrade is bent on creating a fair and completely decentralized IDO launchpad platform that benefits the token holders. The users will be whitelisted based on the amount of $CDE held in their wallets.

This Launchpad offers some other unique features that would interest you to know about. It also allows investors to stake their $CDE tokens to make some profits. $CDE may be staked in Staking contract to get more tokens as a reward.

Capitrade ecosystem will be democratized and decentralized by the CDE token that will make the token holders not just part of the ecosystem and governance council but also the key architects behind the decision-making process and the path taken by the whole ecosystem. The CDE token has been designed to have a number of use cases that will give power back to the community and offer unique benefits to token holders within the ecosystem. The most outstanding feature is about the five tiers level System. This actually makes the project primus inta pares(first among equals).

Capitrade is ready to play an important role in bootstrapping ecosystems, filtering out low-quality projects , offering more equitable token distribution, and helping developers get their ideas off the ground while powered by our utility token called $CDE. How does Capitrade tend to achieve this? By using the Mechanism of a Tier-based System.

Interesting Features of Capitrade Launchpad

Intense vetting process for high quality projects – Capitrade’s mission is to bring high quality projects and products to Investors and individuals across the world in a fair and decentralized manner.

Fair and Decentralized Fundraise – With fundraising being a crucial step to fuel product growth and development, we provide the best decentralized fundraising platform for project’s ideas to transform into reality

Access to IDOs of Terra Projects – Providing a user friendly gateway for users to seamlessly access and invest in well-vetted projects building in the Terra Ecosystem

Secure and Compliant – Capitrade ensures projects launching through the platform maintain the highest security standards (token vesting, locked liquidity) and are fully compliant.

Integrating with other Blockchain Networks

In addition to supporting Terra projects, Capitrade will focus on integrating Ethereum, BSC, and Polkadot chains for a more adaptable pool type and whitelist criteria. It has already built a prototype centralized solution. The next-generation decentralized Launchpad will be created using the best DeFi industry standards, providing real-time settlement, top-notch security, interoperability, genuine decentralization, and zero counter-party risk.

CDE Holders Incentives:

Staking For Pool Access: Stake CDE to participate in early token sales of projects building on Terra Network

Governance: Hold CDE tokens to vote and submit proposals

Liquidity Mining: Rewards for liquidity providers

Fees: Earn a percentage of fees that accrue to the treasury by holding CDE tokens.

A user is required to stake Capitrade token CDE to earn MORE CDE = HIGHER LOTTERY TIER = HIGHER CHANCE OF WINNING.

Buy CDE Token at Seed Sale

Visit the link Capitrade token sale page to purchase CDE tokens at seed sale – https://capitrade.cc/sale/

