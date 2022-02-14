21–24 March 2022, The Kingdom of Bahrain

The 7th edition of CC Forum «Investment in Sustainable Development» will take place on 21-24 March 2022 in the Kingdom of Bahrain under the High Patronage of HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa back to back with Formula One Bahrain.

The event follows CC Forum’s highly successful in-person editions in Cote-d-Azur (July 2021), Dubai (April 2021), Monte-Carlo under the High Patronage and in the presence of HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco (September 2020) and London (October 2019) which received a royal greeting by HM Queen Elizabeth II.

CC Forum referred to by some journalists as «green Davos» brings together major global investment funds, family offices, VC capital firms, HNWs, senior government officials, brightest startups and well-known public figures to discuss the ways of investing in sustainability.

CC Forum addresses such issues as Climate Change, Clean Energy, Government Strategies, Impact Investment, Preservation of the Ocean, Emerging Technologies, Healthcare and Education, Philanthropy and Social Inclusion.

CC Forum’s previous participants included among others HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, Ban Ki Moon, Stanley Johnson, Placido Domingo, Nouriel Roubini, Tim Draper, Dame Jane Goodall, HSH Princess Charlene of Monaco, HSH Prince Michael of Liechtenstein, HE Sheikh Awadh Magrin bin Sultan, HH Sheikha Noora Al Khalifa of Bahrain, HH Sheikha Hend Al Quessimi, Gunter Pauli, Michael Flatley, David Arkless and Julian Lennon.

CC Forum London also abounds in a rich networking and cultural programme ranging from welcoming drinks and yacht receptions to networking dinners and satellite events. It will culminate in CC Forum’s traditional VIP Investors’ Gala & Awards Giving Ceremony on 22nd March the with the participation of the greatest living musicians, the previous editions having featured the performances by Maestro Placido Domingo, Maxim Vengerov and Evgeny Kissin.

The other highlight will be Future For Humanity Awards Dinner & EcoVerse Futures Lounge scheduled for 23d March.