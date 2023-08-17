Cardano (ADA) & Pepe Surge, Yet VC Spectra (SPCT) Shines Brighter

Description Cardano‘s (ADA) price has been on a decline but a surge in its on-chain activity indicates investor interest in the altcoin. On the other hand, Pepe (PEPE) showcases high momentum outperforming the broader crypto market. Meanwhile, VC Spectra (SPCT) is emerging as the strongest competitor, overshadowing Cardano (ADA) and Pepe (PEPE). The platform raised $2.4 … Read more

Cardano‘s (ADA) price has been on a decline but a surge in its on-chain activity indicates investor interest in the altcoin. On the other hand, Pepe (PEPE) showcases high momentum outperforming the broader crypto market.

Meanwhile, VC Spectra (SPCT) is emerging as the strongest competitor, overshadowing Cardano (ADA) and Pepe (PEPE). The platform raised $2.4 million in a private/seed sale, fueling its ambitious growth and attracting investor interest.

Read on to discover why VC Spectra (SPCT) shines brighter than Cardano (ADA) and Pepe (PEPE).

>>BUY SPCT TOKENS NOW<<

Cardano (ADA) Whales on a Rampage: Will They Push the Price Up?

Cardano’s (ADA) price has remained stable since the beginning of August but decreased by 9.4% since reaching a high of $0.32 on July 31.

Cardano’s (ADA) price also went down from $0.47, realized in mid-June 2022 when whales started accumulating. Additionally, Cardano’s (ADA) trading volume decreased by 36.1% from the July 31 value of $193.10.

On August 14, Cardano (ADA) reached a 16-month high, with 25,294 wallet addresses holding at least 100,000 ADA.

However, with the rise of shark and whale activity, Cardano’s (ADA) price has been declining and not aligning with the actions of large investors over the past 16 months.

Cardano’s (ADA) price was $0.29, with a trading volume of $123.37 million as of August 15. Analysts forecast that Cardano’s (ADA) price could range between $0.28 and $0.45 by the end of 2023.

Pepe (PEPE): Whale Activity Generates Investor Enthusiasm

Pepe (PEPE) regained trader and whale interest recently due to increased buying volume following declining value. Pepe’s recent surge was due to an influential whale’s significant purchase of over 800 billion PEPE, valued at $1 million, on August 9.

The meme coin experienced a significant price increase on August 9, rising from $0.0000015 to $0.00000130 on August 11, effectively reversing previous months of downturns.

Pepe’s (PEPE) trading activity surged, with volumes surpassing $200 million, compared to the previous day’s $50 million. On August 15, Pepe’s (PEPE) price was $0.00000138, with a trading volume of $114.9 million.

Analysts forecast potential price fluctuations for Pepe (PEPE) ranging from $0.0000008 to $0.00000450 by the end of 2023.

VC Spectra (SPCT) Impresses With Its Public Presale Gains

VC Spectra (SPCT) is a decentralized hedge fund specializing in fintech and blockchain innovation. The platform utilizes AI and advanced technology to identify optimal blockchain assets for investment.

VC Spectra (SPCT) provides secure investment opportunities through the team’s extensive experience in venture capitalism and risk management.

VC Spectra’s governance token SPCT is a BRC-20 standard token enabling decentralized trading, exchange, and asset management.

VC Spectra (SPCT) raised over $2.4 million in two weeks through a private/seed sale. It began its Stage 1 public presale at a token price of $0.008. It is now in Stage 2, with a price of $0.025. Early VC Spectra (SPCT) investors from Stage 1 have achieved an impressive 37.5% ROI.

VC Spectra’s (SPCT) target price is $0.08 upon its launch on public exchanges. Investing in VC Spectra (SPCT) now offers a 627% potential gain and a 25% bonus on deposit.

Learn more about the VC Spectra presale here:

Presale: https://invest.vcspectra.io/login

Website: https://vcspectra.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/spectravcfund

Telegram: https://t.me/VCSpectra