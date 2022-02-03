Capitrade launchpad is the first IDO launchpad on Terra Ecosystem. Capitrade launchpad is a fundraising platform for terra Projects which helps to accelerate the growth of early projects. capitrade is designed to leverage DeFi innovations to provide transparent, efficient, and fully decentralized crowdfunding services. $CDE is the utility token that will power the Capitrade ecosystem built on the Terra blockchain.

Capitrade IDO Launchpad developers are working tirelessly to be the most renowned Cross-chain IDO Launchpad on Terra Network. Capitrade platform has been making a lot of headlines since its idea was made public and the team will be constantly working on innovations and solving inherent problems within the Terra ecosystem.

$CDE will serve as a governance token and will also be used as a subscription token for users to navigate the Capitrade platform. The token will also allow users to make decisions and vote on proposed features on the platform.

Capitrade is a win-win situation for token holders and lets investors of all sizes participate in the most promising Terra-based enterprises. Users will be able to stake their $CDE token to generate revenue with the ability to farm LUNA coin, generate more CDE tokens, or both. Traders can also swap tokens, coins, or stablecoins on the platform.

The team is looking forward to create a Decentralized Exchange and as well NFT Marketplace on Terra Blockchain. The Capitrade projects are thoroughly vetted to avoid frauds and have created strong relationships with influencers and marketing partners, which has resulted in a steady stream of new crypto initiatives that are well-funded.

HOW TO BUY $CDE TOKENS

CDE Token Seed Sale is live now and can be acquired by visiting the Capitrade Token Sale Page

Minimum Buy: 2 LUNA

Maximum Buy: 1000 LUNA

Capitrade Socials:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/capitrade_cc

Facebook: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076714055836

Crunchbase: www.crunchbase.com/organization/3f82b77d-9fc8-4015-8dde-cad4c2b58820