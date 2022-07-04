Can Xchange Monster (MXCH) Surpass The Success Of Uniswap (UNI) And Monero (XMR)?

With a dozen cryptocurrencies entering the crypto market daily, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. Experts and analysts have suggested that purchasing presale tokens can be the most lucrative time to become a holder and obtain the best price.

Xchange Monster recently hit the presale market, making it a great coin for your consideration. To find out more keep reading.

Will Xchange Monster (MXCH) Become The Next Big Thing In The GameFi Industry?

Currently, in its presale phase, Xchange Monster is a token ready to revolutionise the gaming industry. The platform offers gamers the opportunity to use in-game currencies from different operators to engage and play with their favourite titles.

Operators can make money through their favourite games. What’s unique about MXCH is the fact that cryptocurrencies can be withdrawn as cash or used through payment getaway via Monster Pay. Essentially, Xchange Monster is developed to enhance transactions, trades, and interactions among both the gaming industry and operators while charging small fees.

Users will not be charged fees on withdrawals, future settlements, or deposits. Developers want to connect both the gaming community and operators also known as publishers by creating a value-driven ecosystem.

In the first phase, MXCH will be sold at $0.45 per token while its price will increase to $0.5425 during its private sale. During the Public ICO, the coin will be sold for $0.6750 per coin. The token holds an SRO membership with the VQF which is recognised by FINMA in Switzerland, where the coins originates from.

What Is Uniswap (UNI)?

Known as one of the most popular decentralised exchange platforms, Uniswap (UNI) was the first DEX on the Ethereum (ETH) platform, allowing users to swap any ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. The network has its native token known as UNI, to pay transaction fees across the network.

It offers both on-chain and off-chain governance systems allowing UNI token holders to vote and propose changes in the protocol. It is, however, known that discussions start off-chain through Snapshot. The platform allows you to swap any supported ERC-20 coin. Once you connect your crypto wallet and specify which coins you want to swap, the transition begins. Uniswap(UNI) has a very promising roadmap ahead with many more updates coming to create a better user experience.

Is Monero (XMR) One Of The Best Decentralised Cryptocurrencies?

In contrast to the coins above, Monero (XMR) is a private decentralised cryptocurrency which keeps your finances secure and confidential. Launched in April 2014, XMR is in the top 30 cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation. Monero allows individuals to send and receive anonymously with the amount of every transaction concealed. This process occurs with three important technologies known as Stealth Addresses, Ring Signatures, and RingCT.

The platform gives people the ability to transfer inexpensive payments to and from any place in the world without wire transfer, checks for clearing fees, multi-day holding periods, and no fraudulent chargebacks.

Whether you are looking to purchase Xchange Monster, Uniswap or Monero make sure they fit within your crypto portfolio. MXCH’s roadmap is looking very encouraging, very potentially making it as successful as Monero and Uniswap.

To enter the Xchange Monster presale click on the links down below:

Presale: https://xchangemonster.boostx.finance/register

Website: https://xchangemonster.com/

Discord: https://discord.gg/M5hu5HwbeJ

Telegram: https://t.me/xchangemonsterofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Xchange_Monster