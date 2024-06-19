Can Memepad Restore the Trust in Meme Coins?

Meme coins have been the highlight of this bull market, as the overall market cap has reached over $55 billion in 2024. Solana-based meme coins specifically have captured the imaginations of Web3 investors seeking quick returns. Tokens like WIF and BOME have gained over 1000% since their launch less than a year ago. However, the meme coin millionaire stories often shadow the market’s high-risk and scandalous traits.

Memepad, a new launchpad project, is promising to solve this critical issue. Their recent research found that 91% of all meme coins launched are fraudulent or have significant security issues. Memepad is tackling this head-on by introducing a secure platform for launching and investing in legitimate meme coins.

So, how effective is this new approach? And how can traders safely navigate the meme coin space? Let’s see.

The Rise and Risks of Meme Coins

Meme coins, such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, started as internet jokes but quickly grew into multi-billion-dollar assets, attracting a wave of investors. The viral nature of these tokens and their community-driven hype have created a unique market segment. Yet, with this explosive growth comes significant risk.

Several meme coin projects have recently been identified as rug pulls or phishing scams. Another recent study showed that one in every six new Solana meme coins on Base is a scam, and a similar scenario is relevant across the entire meme coin niche across multiple networks. Celebrity endorsements have often aggravated these issues, as seen with high-profile incidents involving Kendall Jenner, Lil Pump, and other celebrities. These influencers promoted dubious projects, only for them to collapse, leaving investors with substantial losses.

For instance, Kendall Jenner was involved in promoting a token that later turned out to be a scam, highlighting how even the famous can be used to lure unsuspecting investors. Similarly, Soulja Boy and Rich The Kid have been linked to crypto projects that failed or were outright fraudulent.

Adding to this narrative, blockchain sleuth Zackxbt recently exposed former boxing world champion Floyd “Money” Mayweather for his fraudulent token activities. In response to a now-deleted post on X, where Mayweather promoted a Solana address for his token, Zackxbt questioned whether the boxer deserved another chance, given his history of phony projects.

So, investors in this market must navigate a minefield of potential pitfalls. Without proper vetting and security measures, the chances of falling victim to a scam are alarmingly high. This precarious environment calls for solutions that can offer both innovation and security, ensuring that the excitement around meme coins does not come at the expense of investor safety.

Memepad addresses these concerns by offering a secure, vetted platform for launching and investing in meme coins that mitigates the prevalent risks in this volatile market.

Memepad’s Security-Centric Approach

Launchpads have become a common trend in the crypto space as more new projects look to enter the market. However, most platforms allow virtually anyone to launch a token with minimal oversight. Memepad is taking a rather different approach, implementing rigorous vetting processes to ensure that only credible and promising projects make it to market.

Every project undergoes a detailed evaluation by a team of blockchain experts who scrutinize the whitepaper, website, and team credentials. This comprehensive assessment helps filter out scams and low-quality projects, creating a safer investment environment.

Mandatory KYC

Founder KYC is mandatory on Memepad. Knowing the founder and the development team is critical for avoiding scams and rug pulls. KYC verifies the identities of project founders, reducing anonymity and increasing accountability. Collaboration with reputable KYC partners enhances this process, making it harder for scammers to infiltrate the platform. This transparency is crucial in building trust among investors, who can feel more secure knowing that the project leaders have been thoroughly vetted.

Structured Token Vesting

Memepad implements structured token vesting to align project teams’ interests with those of investors. Tokens are locked in smart contracts and released gradually according to a pre-determined schedule. This mechanism prevents immediate dumping of tokens post-launch, promoting long-term project stability and investor confidence. This gradual release of tokens allows Memepad to protect investors from sudden market fluctuations caused by large sell-offs.

Automated Launches and Liquidity Pool Locking

The platform’s smart contract handles all aspects of token launches and distributions. Funds are automatically allocated for liquidity and treasury, and purchased tokens are vested according to the pre-set schedule. This automation reduces human error and manipulation, ensuring a fair and transparent launch process.

During a meme coin’s fundraising or pre-sale phase, a pre-determined percentage of every investment is set aside for the liquidity pool. After the pre-sale, the tokens are automatically launched on the decentralized exchange Raydium by the smart contract. This guarantees that the meme coin enters the market and prevents project founders from walking away with all the funds, significantly reducing the risk of rug pulls.

How Memepad Fairs Against Other Launchpads?

Many launchpads, like Pump.Fun, GamePad and PinkSale, provide minimal barriers to entry, allowing almost anyone to launch a token. This low threshold fosters an environment where scams and fraudulent projects can thrive. These platforms have been associated with numerous scams, as they do not require rigorous KYC or project vetting.

For example, Pump.Fun allows anyone with a minimal budget to launch a memecoin, creating a breeding ground for scammers. PinkSale and Gempad, while more structured, still lack mandatory KYC processes and offer only superficial protections; they often feature projects that quickly turn out to be fraudulent.

In contrast, Memepad’s centralized research and decentralized technology create a more secure and trustworthy launch environment. Memepad’s rigorous vetting process, mandatory founder KYC, and structured token vesting set it apart from its competitors.

As the market continues to evolve, trustworthy platforms like Memepad will be crucial in restoring trust and fostering innovation in the meme coin space. Ensuring only secure tokens enter the market is critical for the long-term viability and credibility of meme coins as a legitimate asset class.