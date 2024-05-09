Bybit Web3, UCO Network, and Blockchain for Good Announce Collaborative “Blocks for Good” Bi-Weekly Series on X Spaces

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 9th, 2024, Chainwire

Bybit, one of the world’s top three crypto exchanges by volume, today announced that Bybit Web3 joins forces with UCO Network (UCO) and Blockchain for Good (BGA) to co-host the “Blocks for Good” bi-weekly series on X Spaces. This exciting initiative delves into the critical intersection between blockchain technology and sustainability.

“Blocks for Good” features insightful roundtable discussions with industry experts, thought leaders, and changemakers. The upcoming episode on Sunday, May 12th, tackles the theme “Blockchain & Sustainability: Collaboration in Web3: Challenges and Solutions!”

“Bybit Web3 is committed to fostering innovation and positive impact within the Web3 space,” said Emily Bao, Bybit Web3 Evangelist. “Partnering with UCO and BGA on this impactful series allows us to explore the potential of blockchain in addressing environmental challenges and building a more sustainable future.”

The May 12th episode will explore these key areas:

Challenges and solutions in driving blockchain-powered sustainability initiatives

The importance of collaboration between industries, governments, and NGOs for achieving sustainability goals

Giuseppe and Bea from UCO will moderate the episode, featuring a distinguished panel of guests:

Max Ward, CEO of Libera

Emily Bao, Bybit Web3 Evangelist

YH, BGA Ambassador and Web3 Lead at Moledao

Katherine Villacorta, Co-founder of Coinable

Users are welcome to watch the “Blocks for Good” episode this Sunday, May 12th, on X Spaces! Gain valuable insights into how blockchain technology can revolutionize sustainability.

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world’s top three crypto exchanges by trading volume with 25 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

