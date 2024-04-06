Loading...

Bull Market Predictions Are Here: PEPE For 5x, BOME For 10x, Dogwifhat For 20x, And NFTFN To Outshine Them All With 100x Returns

2 mins read

After enduring a disheartening bear market between 2022 and 2023, the crypto market has rebounded in 2024. Rising prices across the board have led to a notable uptick in investor confidence and market liquidity. Armed with bullish momentum and an overall positive sentiment, the crypto market appears poised for a bull season.

With a bull market looming, crypto pundits have laid out ambitious price targets for various altcoins. In the upcoming bull market, Pepe (PEPE), BOOK OF MEME (BOME) and Dogwifhat (WIF) are set to rally 5x, 10x and 20x respectively. Meanwhile newcomer NFT Finance (NFTFN) will likely outshine the memecoins and surge as much as 100x. 

Pepe’s Hype 

In a memecoin sector that is mostly dominated by dog-themed memecoins, PEPE stands out with its “Pepe The Frog” mascot. By leveraging the cultural significance of memes and harnessing the power of social media trends, PEPE has reached a market capitalization of over $2.7 billion, making it the fourth largest memecoin.

In 2024, PEPE gained a whopping 441%, taking its price to as high as $0.0000099. At the time of writing, PEPE was trading at $0.0000065. Crypto pundits speculate that in the next bull market, PEPE can surge 5x.

Double Digit Gains For WIF & BOME?

Dogwifhat and BOOK OF MEME are among the most popular memecoins in the crypto market as of now. Interestingly, both these memecoins emerged from the Solana ecosystem, which boasts an active developer network. As far as their performance in 2024 is concerned, WIF and BOME have returned 1900% and 1300% to investors respectively. 

Despite the stellar gains, crypto pundits speculate that both WIF and BOME can ride the bullish momentum and surge further in the bull market. WIF is reportedly poised for a 20x gain, while BOME’s growth prospects came in at 10x.

NFTFN To Surge 100x?

NFTFN is a leader in the web3 fintech space that has emerged as one of the most lucrative altcoins of 2024. Backed by the likes of Polygon founder Sandeep Nailwal, NFTFN boasts strategic partnerships with industry titans like Google Cloud, Binance Smart Chain and OpenSea. Investors are currently lining up to participate in NFTFN’s ongoing presale, where the tokens are available for just $0.03.

NFTFN’s ambitious growth potential stems from innovative products like SuperNova (SNV), a revolutionary decentralized exchange that offers exposure to premium NFT collections like BAYC, MAYC, Azuki, etc. As per crypto analysts, NFTFN’s compelling growth prospects and sound fundamentals position it for a  significant surge. Investors may enjoy returns of up to 100x with this altcoin

Disclaimer. This is a Corporate press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

