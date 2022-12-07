BudBlockz Will Take The Crypto World By Storm In 2023

When we look at 2022 as a whole, it was a rollercoaster regarding market fluctuation, changes in the value of specific cryptocurrencies, and the introduction of numerous projects.

However, with thousands of blockchain-based projects available, how do investors or traders pick the best projects?

It is achieved by going over a project’s specific target industry, target demographic, and the product’s innovation and overall approach.

Based on all these factors, investors can nail down their choice to just a handful of projects.

One of the key projects which have stood out in this regard is BudBlockz, and in this article, we will dive deep into how this project can shake things up in the crypto world and take it by storm in 2023 and beyond.

BudBlockz: Everything You Should Know

BudBlockz will take the world by storm because it introduces an innovative solution allowing anyone from anywhere to access the cannabis industry.

The BudBlockz project creates an e-commerce service that will allow anyone a safe location to buy, sell or invest in products and dispensaries globally.

The ecosystem is built on the Ethereum blockchain, where $BLUNT is a token that follows the well-supported ERC-20 standard, ensuring that it is compatible with as many wallets and decentralized applications (dApps) in the realm of Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

Additionally, by buying the $BLUNT cryptocurrency, any holder can gain rewards through the process of staking or even get many artworks in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by participating in the various activities available in the ecosystem.

A custom-built BudBlockz NFT, known as the Ganja Guruz NFT collection, featuring 10,000 unique NFTs alongside the BudBlockz Arcade, featuring retro-inspired games, is planned for release.

The BudBlockz Approach to Ownership

Users can access the e-commerce platform by using $BLUNT as a cryptocurrency. Additionally, users can gain fractional ownership of dispensaries, farms, CBD manufacturers, and other products featured in its bigger store.

It means that investors do not need to be millionaires to get engaged in the cannabis industry and can just gain fractional ownership over a specific product, service, company, and other possibilities.

The global market cap is forecasted to reach $176.5 billion throughout the next decade. As a result, many investors might be interested in getting into $BLUNT.

At the same time, its value makes it an available token with high-growth potential, as it will skyrocket in 2023 as the industry evolves, matures, and becomes accessible to everyone.

BudBlockz stands out and is appealing because it tackles a previously unexplored and inaccessible industry by making a safe environment where anyone can engage with what they love.

From NFT collection to Play-to-Earn (P2E) gaming and incentives through the $BLUNT token, alongside fractional ownership, BudBlockz will take the crypto world by storm.

