BudBlockz Set To Step Up Its Game as FTX Token Crashes

In the past decade, cryptocurrencies have grown beyond just a virtual store of value into a system for several practical use cases. This evolution is partly due to the introduction of decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. Systems run by DeFi protocols work using a blockchain and do not require the control of any central authorities, such as governments or financial institutions.

Recently, the FTX (FTT) crash has been the talk of the crypto community. Several investors are worried about how the crash will affect their investments and crypto holdings. However, many other cryptocurrencies are set to tighten their belts and provide better services and returns to investors. BudBlockz (BLUNT) is one of those cryptocurrencies that is stepping up its game in light of the FTX token crash.

This article discusses how BudBlockz intends to provide better services to investors.

The FTX (FTT) Token Crash Sweeps the Crypto Market

FTX (FTT) Exchange was a leading centralized cryptocurrency exchange specializing in derivatives and leveraged products. It boasted the title of “fastest growing crypto exchange,” and it also has a fantastic selection of NFTs and stocks. The company helped bail out companies like Block-fi and Voyager and spent insane amounts on partnerships with celebrities like Steph Curry and Tom Brady. Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried founded it in 2019.

The implication of FTX’s crash has been enormous throughout the crypto market because cryptocurrencies and exchanges exposed to FTX (FTT) have faced sinking prices and financial troubles. On November 5, the exchange crashed amid liquidity problems and allegations of misused funds, followed by numerous withdrawals from rattled investors. The FTT token suffered a tremendous price decline, and other cryptocurrencies went down with it, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Budblockz (BLUNT) Provides Efficient Financial Solutions

BudBlockz (BLUNT) is an efficient e-commerce solution developed on Ethereum. The platform serves as a means of communication between cannabis companies, entrepreneurs, and users on an international scale. The platform bridges new companies seeking the international cannabis market to expand.

BudBlockz has its native token, $BLUNT, created on the ERC-20 protocol. $BLUNT is useful when dealing with several transactions on the BudBlockz network. Some of the services offered on the platform are staking, NFT trading, petitions, and liquidity. For interested investors, the BudBlockz token is available in the ongoing presale.

The $BLUNT Token Maintains a Steady Supply

The maximum supply of the $BLUNT token is capped at 420,000,000 units. However, the team will burn the tokens constantly to ensure a limited supply. Scarcity of the supply will ensure that the price remains controlled and reduce fluctuation rates.

The tokens are divided into different categories: presale, marketing, walker maintenance, and liquidity management. These categories exist to manage the supply of the $BLUNT token. The presale and the private sales have the largest share of all the categories, 25.6% and 6.4%, respectively. In addition, the BudBlockz platform also houses its NFT collection, Ganja Guruz.

Several cryptocurrency investors are starting to recognize the advantage of BudBlockz over other cryptocurrencies. The BudBlockz ecosystem has a specific feature with a solid market foundation and use cases. Several analysts believe that this cryptocurrency has the potential to grow exponentially in 2023 and the foreseeable future.

