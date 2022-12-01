BudBlockz Set To Attain Market Excellence Like Binance Coin And Litecoin

The cryptocurrency industry has become quite the talk of the town. It has gained popularity, hype, and considerable attention since its onset, especially during market crashes and with celebrity involvement. Over time, we have witnessed the introduction of several tokens that performed exceptionally in the market and were also able to achieve great milestones. And we have also seen tokens crash to zero.

When making profitable and stable investments in a rather volatile industry, investors may be required to conduct adequate research into cryptocurrency tokens that are on their way to excellence.

Tokens like Binance Coin (BNB) and Litecoin (LTC) have surpassed expectations even in the current plunging market to join the list of highly sustainable and successful tokens, and BudBlockz (BLUNT), a relatively new token, is geared towards this path of success.

Let’s look into this article to understand why BudBlockz (BLUNT) can also achieve market excellence like Binance Coin and Litecoin.

Binance Coin (BNB), the Token of the Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange

Binance Coin (BNB) is the utility token issued by Binance Exchange and trades with the ticker BNB. Initially, the Binance coin was running on the Ethereum network, but now it is the governing token of its blockchain, the Binance Chain.

However, due to the recent FTX collapse, modifications to the Binance network have been put in place, thereby increasing BNB’s performance. As a result, Binance Coin (BNB) is still on the path to greatness and is set to bounce back from this.

Litecoin (LTC) is a Bitcoin Competitor

Litecoin (LTC) is an altcoin derived from Bitcoin’s open-source code but with several modifications. Like Bitcoin, Litecoin is an open-source global payment network completely decentralized. It is preferred to Bitcoin because of its fast block generation rate and use of Scrypt as a proof-of-work algorithm.

About DeFi, Litecoin (LTC) is a decentralized token that utilizes the peer-to-peer (P2P) scheme. It means no central authority controls the digital currency and its transactions. Instead, the platform uses nodes available on its network to verify transactions. These nodes work in conjunction with one another to validate and verify each transaction executed on the network.

BudBlockz (BLUNT) Offers Legitimate Entry into the Highly Regulated Cannabis Sector

BudBlockz (BLUNT) is an Ethereum-based e-commerce platform for cannabis enthusiasts and cryptocurrency investors to harmonize in the ecosystem. This platform allows users to explore e-commerce by offering them secure and legal entry into the industry. Its plans include the issuance of cannabis dispensaries and farms worldwide to speed up the approval of cannabis products and further enhance production, development, research, and market access.

Furthermore, BudBlockz has enormous growth potential, giving it an advantage over similar tokens. It offers services that range from staking $BLUNT tokens to NFT purchase and sale and participation in play-to-earn (P2E) games. The platform showcases multiple opportunities for income generation, which also qualifies its appeal.

BudBlockz’s attempt at NFT trading has been met with optimistic reviews from cryptocurrency analysts. Its limited NFT collection, the Ganja Guruz, is an interesting mix of digital artworks that provides access to various benefits and rewards. In addition, BudBlockz is a community project on its way to market excellence with its innovative features and policy of rewarding participation. Users and investors can look forward to earning $BLUNT Tokens for active participation on the platform.

