BudBlockz (BLUNT): The Rising Star Posts Bigger Returns Than Monero (XMR) and Dogecoin (DOGE)

Throughout the history of the crypto space, we have seen numerous projects spike in value and bring solid returns to their original investors.

At the start of every project – the point when it enters the crypto space – a cryptocurrency’s value is typically low. This is especially true if it is holding an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) for early adopters or is hosting a private sale of the cryptocurrencies.

This means that everyone who invested in Monero (XMR) and Dogecoin (DOGE) before they became popular, saw a huge spike in terms of their market cap and are now seeing solid returns.

One of the newest projects entering the crypto market is BudBlockz (BLUNT), which is likely to bring even higher returns than the aforementioned tokens. Let’s go over why this might be the case.

The Appeal of Monero (XMR) and Dogecoin (DOGE) for Many Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts

Monero (XMR) is a Proof-of-Work (PoW) based cryptocurrency that began in 2014. This makes it one of the oldest cryptocurrencies to remain relevant today. Its main stand-out feature is its focus on privacy and security as well as enabling untraceable transactions.

The network relies on private and censorship-resistant transactions, ensuring that the transactions remain confidential and anonymous, solving issues seen in other PoW networks, such as lack of fungibility and transaction traceability. This is what boosted the token in value.

Then there’s Dogecoin (DOGE), an even older cryptocurrency that launched in 2013 as a meme-cryptocurrency. In other words, this cryptocurrency had no specific innovation or function and was just meant to be a fun, affordable way through which people could get into the crypto space. Its main goal, which it accomplished, was to disrupt the serious tone cryptocurrencies had at the time. For many people, crypto was no longer scary after the release of Dogecoin (DOGE). Both of these cryptocurrencies reached tremendous heights in terms of value.

XMR reached its all-time high on January 9, 2018, at a value of $542.33, while Dogecoin (DOGE) climbed to $0.731578 on May 8, 2021.

How BudBlockz (BLUNT) Stands Out and How It Can Bring Bigger Returns

BudBlockz (BLUNT) is one of the latest projects within the crypto space and has the potential to provide early investors with returns even larger than both XMR and DOGE.

This is an e-commerce platform that enables its community of cannabis enthusiasts to navigate the market more easily. Users can buy, sell, and trade virtual and real marijuana-related products.

In addition, BudBlockz can enhance users’ knowledge surrounding legislations in jurisdictions, provide information on a variety of different products, and allow access to fractional ownership of a variety of products or corporations.

BudBlockz will establish an open, fairly-traded environment that anyone can join, all of which is powered by the BLUNT cryptocurrency.

BLUNT is used as a medium of exchange across the ecosystem. It can allow users to get engaged with the cannabis market in numerous ways, such as by accessing dispensaries, farms, and CBD manufacturers.

Furthermore, it can help users be a part of the governance process and facilitate peer-to-peer (P2P) payments on top of the network. Alongside this, it is also developing an NFT marketplace that promotes transparency, permissionless participation, and a high level of security, ultimately aiming to reward any network participants.

The BudBlockz presale of the BLUNT cryptocurrency is live and will likely bring solid returns upon its completion and official launch.

