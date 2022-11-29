BudBlockz (BLUNT) Set To Outperform Algorand (ALGO) In 2023

A lot of crypto companies and NFT projects in the blockchain ecosystem aim to develop their unique digital coins or assets as a defining element for their platforms. Typically, digital assets are designed to function as real-world use cases or other network utilities with the intention that they will make those cryptos more appealing and generate hype and demand.

With plenty of new digital coins and assets being continuously launched, it can be a pretty overwhelming task to track them and learn how each crypto is different from than the next. The first crypto coin was Bitcoin. Then Ethereum quickly followed suit and started the altcoin revolution. The rest is history.

However, today, crypto users and investors are flocking toward new and more innovative blockchain projects, one of which is BudBlockz. And according to experts, the company’s native token (BLUNT) may very well be strategically positioned to outperform and surpass other new coins and tokens such as Algorand. There’s no doubt in our minds that BLUNT possesses the demand, popularity, and utilizations to make itself a top-tier and high-performing cryptocurrency going into 2023.

BudBlockz has the Power to Topple Algorand

First of all, it is important to note that BudBlockz is the only crypto project in the world that aims to bring cannabis users and businesses together on a decentralized finance platform. BudBlockz is a customized and interoperable crypto and NFT platform that will allow users to conduct transactions in a more secure, compliant, and seamless manner.

In addition, the company will also function as an e-commerce platform where BLUNT owners can use their crypto to buy legal cannabis products with zero scrutiny and complete privacy. BLUNT can also be used for a variety of other things, such as purchases from marijuana and medical cannabis dispensaries, farms, and manufacturers. The company aims to integrate every facet of the CBD industry onto its DeFi platform.

Algorand, on the other hand, is a completely different crypto coin. The company offers a decentralized, secure, and seamless ecosystem where users will be able to use ALGO coins to build and vote on blocks in its blockchain. It aims to make blockchain more scalable by minimizing a common problem, forking. BudBlockz is considerably more useful in the long term.

BudBlockz Offers Highly Appealing Ways for People to Become a Part of the Blockchain Investment Scene

Today, as far as legislation and laws revolving around marijuana are concerned, it is safe to say that they’re more or less in a stage of infancy. It is the same throughout the world. However, BudBlockz is consistently gaining popularity and has a powerful business edge over other mainstream players. The company is a one-of-a-kind platform solely developed for legal marijuana and cannabis enthusiasts around the globe, gathering its community of like-minded individuals on one platform.

Bottom Line

As an investor or a buyer, it is important to understand that you’ll have the power to tap into a vast network of legal CBD markets across the globe using BudBlockz. The company is leveraging an exponential market share in the marijuana industry. There’s little doubt BudBlockz will be hailed as a prominent game-changer in the CBD world.

