BTC365.com Launches a “Sports Care” Package for Punters for the 2022 UEFA Nations League and FIFA World Cup

Renowned betting firm, BTC365 has announced the launch of a new bonus system to allow punters to recover up to 200 USDT (6.6 mBTC/ 0.1 ETH/ 3 LTC) when they wager on any sportsbook. The special bonus tagged “Sportsbook Bet Loss Promotion” is scheduled to span for the first time from June 1st, 2022, and was created to ensure that punters have something to gain even when their betting prediction is wrong.

The UEFA Nations League kicked off on June 1, 2022, with a 2-1 victory for Poland against Wales in the event’s opening match. Fifty-three other teams are competing for the league’s title which will be decided in September. With only a few days in, Europe and football enthusiasts worldwide have been thrilled watching their favorite players wear matching outfits with club opponents and play together to contest for the title. Erling Haaland, the 21-year-old Manchester City Norwegian striker infamous for his remarkable speed and smashing finish, has already put himself forward as the highest goal scorer of the tournament with five goals.

The first phase of the league was completed at the end of matchday four on June 14, 2022 and will commence again on the 22nd through to September 27 this year, just two months before the beginning of the largest international tournament in the world, the FIFA World Cup.

The Wales vs. Ukraine match ended the World Cup Qualifying matches on Sunday, June 5, with Wales making history and appearing in the World Cup for the first time in over six decades. 32 Qualifying nations from different continents will play in Qatar for the World Cup 2022/2023 between November 21 and December 18.

The group fixtures are out, and Group E containing Spain, Germany, Japan, and Costa Rica, is already considered to be the group of death. Tough matches are also expected from Group H, where Ghana, Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay have been paired together as well as all the other groups. As the competition progresses, the footballing world can expect so much thrill, skill, comebacks, and several displays of sportsmanship from the players and teams.

While everyone is anticipating World Cup 2022 and UEFA Nations League to resume, punters can still bet on various sports matches around the world with BTC365 newest Sportsbook Bet Loss promotion. BTC365 ensures that punters stand a chance to win whether their predictions are correct. The requirements are easy. First, a punter must wager on any sportsbook within the week. Finally, a 5x wager requirement of the bonus amount has to be completed within three days.

For more information, please contact the marketing team of BTC365 on Discord

Slight terms and conditions apply.