How Strategic Partnerships Help Bridge Blockchain Tech Expertise Challenges

As blockchain technology continues to evolve, one challenge companies face is having enough qualified personnel to build and manage blockchain systems. Blockchain has transformational potential, but the blockchain tech expertise remains relatively small. For business owners exploring blockchain solutions, blockchain expertise challenges are a key consideration.

A primary constraint is simply the low supply of experienced blockchain developers. The technology is quite new, so there are fewer seasoned veterans compared to legacy systems. Another factor is that top blockchain talent is concentrated in tech hubs like Silicon Valley while demand is global. Even if a company can meet salary expectations, relocation costs, and immigration restrictions create geographic talent gaps.

For business leaders, strategic partnerships can help bridge the blockchain expertise shortage. Partnering with specialized blockchain consulting firms or vendors enables access to trained personnel. Companies can also work with universities developing blockchain curricula to recruit fresh graduates. Sponsoring hackathons and workshops to identify promising developers is another approach.

Building internal capabilities is also crucial for sustainable blockchain adoption. Providing training programs, workshops and incentives for employees to obtain blockchain certifications can elevate internal skill sets. Rotational programs that give technologists experience in blockchain roles can also expand resources.

While blockchain expertise remains relatively scarce, the talent pipeline will expand exponentially in coming years. Employing creative recruitment strategies, training programs and partnerships will enable firms to secure the necessary capabilities. With vision and resourcefulness, companies can assemble blockchain teams to drive transformative business outcomes.

Key Challenges in Blockchain Adoption

The following sections outline some of the challenges associated with adopting blockchain technology.

Security Concerns

As the blockchain ecosystem evolves and new use cases emerge, organizations across industries face complex and potentially contentious challenges, along with new dependencies. Among the various issues, security stands out as a significant concern.

Weaknesses in blockchain security are correlated to architecture design, with some being more secure than others. Public blockchains, for instance, are susceptible to 51% attacks. This has posed problems for crypto enthusiasts who utilize decentralized chains to transact with others.

Understanding 51% Attacks

A 51% attack exploits a loophole in decentralized systems, enabling users to control a chain by gaining over 51% of the processing power. This vulnerability is typically found in networks that utilize the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus algorithm.

Permissionless blockchains with low hash rates are particularly vulnerable to such attacks. Successful 51% attacks allow hackers to reverse transactions, invalidate new transactions, and modify blocks. Malicious actors behind these attacks often aim to engage in double-spending, siphoning funds from a network without compromising embedded crypto wallets.

While certain blockchain ecosystems have implemented robust mitigation techniques against 51% attacks, such as blind signatures for PoW systems or locking a percentage of funds for PoS systems, vulnerabilities still persist.

Flash Loan Attacks

Another security concern for blockchain networks involves flash loan attacks, often targeting decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems that offer non-collateralized loans and have lenient Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements. Attackers exploit arbitrage opportunities to manipulate token values and withdraw profits to other networks, effectively laundering the funds.

Notable instances of flash loan attacks include the PancakeBunny hack in May 2021, resulting in approximately $200 million in cryptocurrency losses, as well as attacks on Alpha Finance and Spartan Protocol, which caused losses worth tens of millions of dollars.

Coding Loopholes

Apart from hack attacks, blockchain systems are vulnerable to coding loopholes. Centralized blockchains, in particular, are susceptible because hackers can target specific points of failure. For example, gaining access to blockchain keys, such as private keys, enables hackers to transfer assets from native wallets within the system.

Centralization of Information

The centralization of information poses another security challenge, especially in blockchain systems that rely on external sources. Some networks employ oracle systems to determine pricing within their ecosystems, leading to significant losses in certain cases.

An incident in November 2020 involved users of the Compound DeFi protocol losing a total of $103 million due to an incorrect DAI (Compound’s native currency) price pulled from Coinbase Pro. The error caused a 30% price jump, resulting in substantial losses for short sellers with highly leveraged positions.

Centralized blockchain systems are also susceptible to “rug pulls,” where founders promote projects to attract investors and then abscond with the funds. These occurrences, common in the cryptocurrency realm, are likely to persist without proper regulatory oversight, raising concerns about ethical issues such as tax evasion and money laundering associated with blockchain technology.

Challenges in Blockchain Tech Adoption

Scalability and Interoperability Challenges

Blockchain technology has undergone significant advancements to enhance scalability as new use cases emerge. Satoshi Nakamoto’s development of the Bitcoin network marked the beginning of blockchain, followed by Vitalik Buterin’s creation of the Ethereum network.

The Ethereum blockchain introduced programmable money, surpassing Bitcoin by supporting decentralized applications and handling a large volume of crypto transactions. However, both the Bitcoin and Ethereum networks face scalability issues.

Currently, the Ethereum network is the preferred choice for blockchain developers, with over 80% of blockchain projects utilizing it. This surge in projects has resulted in scalability problems, including slow speeds and high gas fees.

Improving Scalability by Implementing Sharding

To address these issues, Ethereum developers implemented the London hard fork in August 2021, facilitating the transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) protocol. This update helped alleviate network congestion, which had reached critical levels. Prior to the update, the Ethereum network was operating at nearly 98% capacity, posing a threat to its functionality.

The upcoming Ethereum 2.0 upgrade aims to improve scalability by implementing sharding, a technique that increases transaction processing rates. Sharding distributes data loads across the chain, boosting the network’s current optimal speed of approximately 30 transactions per second (TPS) to over 100,000 TPS.

In response to slow network speeds and high gas fees, some projects have migrated to more efficient networks like the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The BSC network offers higher transaction throughput and lower gas fees. It also supports applications built for the Ethereum chain through Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility. As a result, the BSC network has emerged as a formidable competitor to the Ethereum blockchain, even surpassing it in certain metrics, such as the number of executed transactions.

Blockchain Tech Expertise Challenges

The blockchain industry has experienced rapid growth in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, resulting in a shortage of skilled professionals. The demand for blockchain talent has surged by over 300% as established firms and startups compete for top-tier experts.

Leading companies like Google, Amazon, Goldman Sachs, the Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, and DBS Group are hiring hundreds of blockchain specialists, exacerbating the labor shortage. Crypto-centric companies such as Coinbase reportedly hire over 500 people every quarter.

Job platforms like LinkedIn, Indeed, and ZipRecruiter have thousands of listed blockchain and cryptocurrency job openings, reflecting the industry’s high demand for talent. Mainstream firms are increasingly seeking blockchain expertise to streamline their processes. For instance, Walmart utilizes blockchain technology to manage invoices and payments to freight carriers.

This shortage of skilled workers has led to highly competitive remuneration packages, with employees in the crypto industry receiving pay raises of 50% or more compared to other asset classes. Software engineers in the blockchain sector can earn over $900,000 annually, including stock-based compensations and cash bonuses.

The shortage of qualified professionals poses challenges for the development of blockchain projects, as companies struggle to meet their hiring needs and compete for limited talent.

Despite the ongoing bearish crypto market, the hiring frenzy continues unabated, driven by the need to scale blockchain projects and capitalize on future price uptrends.

Shortage of Experienced Blockchain Developers

While demand grows, the talent pool remains shallow. There are far fewer seasoned blockchain veterans compared to legacy systems. Considering the newness of blockchain, there are simply fewer workers with extensive hands-on experience. This scarcity of qualified developers poses a hurdle for companies seeking to implement blockchain solutions.

Concentration of Top Talent in Tech Hubs

Expertise in blockchain is heavily concentrated in tech hubs like Silicon Valley. However, business demand for blockchain capabilities is global. Even if a firm can meet the salary demands of expert developers, relocation costs and immigration restrictions make accessing tech hub talent difficult.

Challenges in Recruiting and Retention

For businesses everywhere, recruiting and retaining blockchain developers is an uphill battle. The extreme scarcity of qualified workers empowers top talent to be selective. Firms are fiercely competing for blockchain experts regardless of location. Facing this reality, hiring and retention have become persistent struggles in building blockchain teams.

Need for Creative Workforce Building Approaches

To overcome these hurdles, companies will likely need to get creative in developing their blockchain workforce. Strategic partnerships with blockchain specialty firms or vendors provides talent access. Working with universities on tailored curricula and new grad recruiting also expands the talent pipeline. Identifying promising developers through hackathons and workshops is another angle.

Conclusion

The low availability of a skilled workforce in the blockchain industry presents a significant limitation for companies looking to adopt and develop blockchain projects. The explosive growth of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized finance (DeFi), and other blockchain initiatives has created a high demand for blockchain talent. Established firms and startups alike are competing for experienced professionals, resulting in a shortage of qualified individuals.

This scarcity of skilled workers hampers the progress of blockchain projects and slows down the industry’s overall development. However, despite this limitation, the blockchain industry continues to evolve, and efforts are being made to address this challenge through increased education and training programs, as well as attracting talent from related fields.

