Bored Ape Yacht Party set to take place at Istanbul Blockchain Week

Following the success of BlockDown 2023 in Portugal, the Never Bored Ape Party sets off to Istanbul to join HAQQ-powered Istanbul Blockchain Week for an exclusive BlockDown x IBW Official Afterparty. The phygital experience, combining IRL experiences with NFTs and the metaverse, will celebrate the vibrant Web3 culture.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY – 17 August 2023 – BlockDown Festival is bringing the exclusive Never Bored Ape Party as a major highlight of the Istanbul Blockchain Week this August. On August 23, 2023, as the sun sets over Istanbul, the vibrant energy of the Web3 community will come alive at Vandal Galataport for the much-anticipated BlockDown x IBW Official Afterparty. DJ Ape, the world’s leading NFT TikToker, alongside Switch2Smile, the acclaimed Slovak Pioneer DJ artist, promise to deliver an audiovisual spectacle, curating a soundscape that resonates with the ethos of the Web3 community.

“We don’t just host events. We create stories. Stories of celebration, innovation, and connection,” Erhan Korhaliller, the Istanbul Blockchain Week and BlockDown Festival’s Founder, expressed his anticipation, “The Never Bored Ape Party in the heart of Istanbul is set to be a pivotal chapter in making Web3 tangible and engaging.”

The Never Bored Ape Party will feature an electrifying performance by DJ Ape, who will leverage AI to bring elements of the metaverse to the IRL world. This Official Afterparty will be the essence of the Web3 community — a dynamic fusion of music, art, culture, and technology, blurring the boundaries between the virtual and physical worlds. Guests will lay their hands on the exclusive BAYC merch as they lose themselves in the phygital set.

“Performing with BlockDown for IBW goes beyond playing music. It’s about the people, the atmosphere, and our shared dedication to Web3. This event isn’t just a party. It’s a testament to our collective adventure in the Web3 universe,” commented DJ Ape, “Never Bored Ape Party isn’t a one-off. We’re creating a series of experiences and a BAYC digital nomads family that travels the web3 events world.”

Organized by EAK Digital, the Web3 Creative Marketing and Communications Agency, BlockDown Festival, and the Never Bored Ape Party events promise an unparalleled fusion of the Web3 culture. The Official Afterparty is open to all ticket holders and will get to party on the notes of DJ Ape and Switch2Smile. Istanbul Blockchain Week will take place in Istanbul Hilton Bomonti Hotel from August 22nd through 23rd. It is a celebration of decentralized culture and trade, gathering forward-thinking leaders from all over the world.

About Never Bored Ape Party

The Never Bored Ape Party premiered in Dubai as an official satellite event of this year’s Dubai International Boat Show organized by Bored Ape and Mutant Ape NFT holders for the global community (Disclaimer: This is not officially affiliated with Yuga Labs). The BAYC and MAYC community revolves around a collection of 10,000 unique hand-drawn Apes and 20k Mutant Apes, each with its distinct personality and traits.

Bored Ape NFTs have become some of the most sought-after digital assets globally, with prices reaching millions.

To learn more about it visit neverboredape.party

About BlockDown

BlockDown is the premier Web3 event celebrating the convergence of Web3 and culture, including music, fashion, sports, media, gaming, and entertainment. BlockDown provides an environment for networking with industry leaders, in a breathtaking setting like no other.

BlockDown Festival emerged in response to the international Covid-19 crisis in the spring of 2020, uniting the blockchain and crypto communities from around the world. The eighth edition, BlockDown Festival: Portugal, was held on the breathtaking Algarve Coast in Portugal. Past guest speakers include Changpeng Zhao, Charles Hoskinson, Akon, Edward Snowden, and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

To learn more, visit blockdownconf.com.

About Istanbul Blockchain Week

Istanbul Blockchain Week is an annual event that brings together blockchain enthusiasts, industry experts, and thought leaders from across the globe. Following its remarkable success in November 2022, which witnessed an impressive turnout of over 4,000 attendees and featured 120+ international and Turkish speakers such as Yoshihisa Hashimoto, Changpeng Zhao, Ziya Altunyaldız, and Şant Manukyan, IBW is set to return to Turkey’s prominent crypto hub from August 22nd to 23rd. As a dynamic platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and exploration of the latest advancements in blockchain technology, Istanbul Blockchain Week creates an environment conducive to collaboration and innovation. The event offers attendees a diverse program featuring keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and exhibitions that delve into various aspects of Web3. Istanbul Blockchain Week presents a unique opportunity for individuals to immerse themselves in the blockchain world and connect with like-minded visionaries actively shaping the future.

To learn more and get IBW tickets, visit istanbulblockchainweek.com.