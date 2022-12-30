BNB Consolidates At Current Levels While Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and Quant (QNT) Pump

The cryptocurrency market has seen some notable activity in recent days, with Binance Coin (BNB) consolidating at current levels while Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and Quant (QNT) experience significant pumps. ORBN, in particular, has gained attention as a decentralized investment platform that is disrupting traditional venture capital and crowdfunding models. ORBN has soared 805% in its presale and is currently in the third phase of the presale.

BNB (BNB)

Binance Coin (BNB) is the native currency of the Binance exchange platform, the most popular and largest centralized exchange (CEX) in the cryptocurrency industry. Binance Coin (BNB) allows crypto activities like network governance, user engagement, payment costs, trading fee reductions, incentives, and more inside the Binance ecosystem. Binance Coin (BNB) is also an important part of the Binance ecosystem.

Binance Coin (BNB) has seen extraordinary growth since its inception in 2017, with a market valuation of more than $46 billion. Binance Coin (BNB) is one of the top cryptocurrencies expected to show a strong performance in 2023. Binance Coin (BNB) had a strong bull run in 2021, but it has lost almost 55% of its value this year owing to the crypto winter; now, BNB is selling at $242, down 64% from its all-time high.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

ORBN is a decentralized investment platform using blockchain technology to redefine the crowdfunding and venture capital industries. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) assists developing firms in raising capital by providing NFTs-as-a-service (NFTaas). NFTaaS streamlines the fundraising process for businesses, making it less expensive and faster.

ORBN (Orbeon Protocol) creates equity-backed NFTs for early-stage enterprises looking to generate capital. ORBN (Orbeon Protocol) also enables retail investors to invest as little as $1 in startups as the NFTs are fractionalized, creating a lower barrier for entry.

The “Fill or Kill” safety mechanism is the most significant element of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). The method was put in place to safeguard investors against scams and failed funding rounds by ensuring that any startup which doesn’t reach its fundraising goal within a set timeframe has its invested capital fully refunded to investors.

After seeing massive growth in the previous two rounds, the Orbeon Protocol has launched into the third phase of the ORBN token presale. Currently, ORBN has gained more than 805% and can be purchased for $0.0362. Market analysts believe that Orbeon Protocol will increase by at least 6000% during the presale and reach a price of $0.24.

Quant (QNT)

Quant (QNT) is a highly interoperable decentralized protocol. Overledger, a distributed ledger technology, enables interaction across blockchains on various networks. Quant (QNT) guarantees that these blockchains can communicate with one another while being efficient.

The issue of blockchain interoperability has long been a source of concern. Quant (QNT) has been designed to address it, making it simple for blockchain developers to build on Quant (QNT) while using any blockchain network. Quant’s utility token, QNT, is critical to ensure the protocol’s correct operation.

Quant (QNT) tokens enable blockchain businesses and developers to establish Multi-chain Applications (MApps) for their user base. Quant (QNT) is one of the few cryptocurrencies that has increased more than 62% in the last 200 days.

