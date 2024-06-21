BLOCX. Announces Launch of Comprehensive Web3 Solutions Suite

Tallinn, Estonia, June 21st, 2024 – BLOCX. TECH announces the launch of its new suite of Web3 solutions, designed to integrate various digital management and security services into a single platform. The suite includes B. Desktop, B.TXT, B. Marketplace, and B. Guard, each catering to different aspects of digital management.

B. Desktop serves as an all-in-one computer manager, available for Windows, with a full suite release expected by the end of 2024. It includes features such as malware protection, system optimization, VPN services, AI assistant tools, remote access, a password vault, and a non-custodial wallet. These tools are accessible through a non-custodial wallet, reflecting the platform’s emphasis on decentralization.

B.TXT, the latest addition to the BLOCX. portfolio, is a decentralized messaging platform facilitating peer-to-peer communication without a central authority. It includes features like SHA256-bit secure encryption, wallet connect, and the capability to send cryptocurrency within chats. The web version of B.TXT is currently available, with a full mobile suite expected to launch within the next two months.

B. Marketplace is a distributed computing marketplace accessible via a non-custodial wallet. It allows users to rent out or access computing power and plans to integrate a bridge with nuco.cloud, enhancing the potential for dual-platform rentals from a single interface. The marketplace aims to simplify the process of renting computing resources for tasks such as rendering and machine learning and is set to launch soon.

B. Guard extends the capabilities of B. Desktop to mobile devices, offering features such as malware protection, system optimization, password vaults, remote access, VPN services, and a crypto wallet. B. Guard is expected to be available by the end of 2024.

BLOCX. will also transition its mining algorithm from X11 to Autolykos2, the GPU-minable algorithm used by ERGO. This change aims to promote decentralization by enabling regular users with GPUs to participate in mining, thereby preventing centralization by large ASIC miners. The algorithm shift supports the launch of B. Marketplace, where users can rent out their GPUs for various tasks.

The B. Marketplace offers two methods for adding machines: an automated client for easy setup and a manual method for headless or terminal-operated devices. The automated client allows users to allocate CPU, GPU, and storage resources with minimal technical knowledge, while the manual method is designed for users with extensive setups, such as mining farms. BLOCX. ensures that devices remain listed even if their IP addresses change during the rental period.

Additionally, BLOCX. is developing a bridge with Nuco.Cloud, allows users to maximize their earning potential by renting devices on both platforms simultaneously. This integration highlights BLOCX’s commitment to providing flexible solutions for its community.

BLOCX. Technologies continues to be featured on various platforms and publications, underlining its presence in the industry. The company emphasizes its role as the safety layer of DePIN, ensuring security and reliability in its offerings.

For more information, visit the BLOCX. website.

About BLOCX:

BLOCX is a digital solutions provider based in Tallinn, Estonia, specializing in all-in-one computer management tools and services for the Web3 industry. BLOCX aims to enhance security, efficiency, and user experience through comprehensive, decentralized solutions.

