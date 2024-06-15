Cardano is displaying optimistic market trends with favourable RSI and MACD signals. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors have experienced a challenging week, witnessing a price fall of over 7%. Conversely, BlockDAG (BDAG) has launched its captivating moon-themed Keynote 2, attracting considerable attention to its project.

This presentation revealed critical updates and insights, driving a significant influx to BlockDAG’s presale, which has now accumulated over $50.2 million by selling 11.5 billion coins up to batch 18. This brisk presale pace has led market analysts to foresee a potential price per BDAG reaching $30 by 2023, with a possible 30,000x return on investment.

Optimistic Price Forecasts for Cardano

The value of Cardano has seen a modest rise, coupled with a nearly 10% increase in trading volume. Charles Hoskinson, its founder, has responded to criticisms from the podcaster Bankless, emphasising the network’s forthcoming major hard fork and the rapid development of community-driven DApps.

Although currently serving up to 50,000 daily users, Hoskinson stresses Cardano’s pioneering role in scaling research and development. The forecast for Cardano remains bullish, with RSI and MACD indicators suggesting an upward trend. If this momentum persists, Cardano may challenge resistance at $0.4948 and potentially ascend to $0.5607.

Shiba Inu Encounters a 7% Price Fall

Over the past week, the value of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has decreased by more than 7%, now trading at $0.000025. Despite this decline, a shrewd investor who previously capitalised on SHIB acquired 715.9 billion tokens valued at $18 million, signalling confidence in a potential rebound.

Market data indicates a growth in buying sentiment, demonstrated by a surge in exchange outflows and an increase in supply held outside of exchanges. Although some metrics hint at a bullish future, indicators like RSI and CMF are bearish, suggesting a possible drop to $0.0000207, though an upturn could lift SHIB’s price to $0.0000294.

BlockDAG’s Keynote 2 Inspires Bold Price Predictions

BlockDAG’s second Keynote showcased major milestones, including accolades from Forbes and Bloomberg and endorsements from key cryptocurrency figures. Additional highlights from the Keynote include the beta release of BlockDAG’s X1 mining app—hailed as the premier crypto mining app—along with blockchain enhancements, the unveiling of a fully human team, global marketing efforts, and roadmap advances. The Keynote also emphasised 45 development updates listed on their website, underscoring BlockDAG’s commitment to innovation.

The Keynote further spotlighted BlockDAG’s DAG implementation, which boosts scalability by enabling simultaneous transaction confirmations. It also introduced a Low Code/No Code platform, with the mainnet expected to launch four months following the testnet in mid-August. The technical revelations in the Keynote have led analysts to project bullish price expectations for BDAG coins. BlockDAG’s projected daily presale earnings of $5 million and its current daily raise of over $500k are propelled by excitement around its $30 by 2030 price prediction.

Currently in its 18th batch, with $50.2 million raised at $0.0122 per coin, BlockDAG has seen a 1120% increase since its initial batch, reflecting robust investor confidence. With a forecasted price of $0.05 by the final 45th batch, marking a 4900% increase, and a projected 30,000x ROI potential, the consistent 50% rise in each batch continues to attract a growing number of investors, positioning BlockDAG as a dominant force in the cryptocurrency market.

Final Thought

While optimistic price projections for Cardano and a growing buying sentiment for Shiba Inu exist, BlockDAG continues to achieve significant milestones. The recent release of Keynote 2 has propelled the presale to unprecedented levels as it moves through batch 18, prompting experts to project that BlockDAG’s price might reach $30 by 2030, with a potential 30,000x ROI.

