BlockDAG has captivated the crypto community with its moon-themed Keynote 2, pushing presale earnings to an impressive $40.8 million. This achievement has outshone recent developments in the Polkadot ecosystem and the neutral price forecasts for Dogwifhat (WIF). The debut of the X1 Miner app’s beta version and major blockchain updates have positioned BlockDAG as a top investment pick.

Polkadot Ecosystem Enhanced by Funding Approval

The Polkadot community unanimously approved the Optimistic Project Funding proposal, securing over 55 million DOT tokens to support various projects. This initiative aims to attract top developers by providing dynamic and continuous funding. Projects such as parachains, decentralized applications, and ecosystem wallets can apply for funding through community referendums.

DOT holders vote on these proposals, ensuring resources are allocated to beneficial projects while rejecting less desirable ones. Ben McMahon, Ecosystem Lead at HydraDX, emphasized the proposal’s potential to effectively utilize Polkadot’s Treasury, drawing parallels to Optimism’s successful RetroPGF model. The community anticipates positive impacts from this initiative.

Dogwifhat (WIF) Remains Volatile

Dogwifhat (WIF) is hovering near the critical $3 mark, showing significant volatility. Over the past few weeks, WIF has been in a downtrend, losing over 15% last month and currently trading at $3.02 with a slight intraday gain of 0.25%. The token has a monthly return of -3.20%.

Analysts maintain a neutral outlook on Dogwifhat (WIF), expecting continued selling pressure. Despite a spike in trading volume and social media interest, no significant rebound has been observed. Immediate support levels are $2.80 and $2.50, with resistance at $3.20 and $3.70.

BlockDAG’s Keynote 2: A Major Milestone

BlockDAG’s moon-themed Keynote 2 has ignited substantial interest in the project. The presentation unveiled critical updates, including enhancements to the X1 Mining App, blockchain technology advancements, plans to introduce its all-human team, and a comprehensive global marketing strategy. These announcements have attracted attention from esteemed publications like Forbes and Bloomberg.

BlockDAG’s innovative Detailed Acyclic Graph (DAG) implementation efficiently executes concurrent operations while ensuring disk persistence, enhancing speed and security. These updates underscore BlockDAG’s superior scalability and transaction speed, setting it apart from traditional blockchains. This advancement enables users to mine BDAG coins, boosting earnings in anticipation of the mainnet launch.

Moreover, the keynote introduced the X1 Miner app. The beta version of the X1 Miner app is now available on Android and Apple platforms. The initial phase, encompassing wireframe design, user onboarding, and presale functionality, has been successfully completed. The X1 Miner app transforms smartphones into efficient BDAG coin-mining devices, featuring an energy-saving algorithm that preserves battery life and data. With an intuitive interface, referral system to enhance mining rates, and daily engagement incentives, users can mine up to 20 BDAG per day, equivalent to $1 at launch, with upcoming modules like Wallet, Send/Receive, Leaderboard, and Community Section.

Conclusion

The Polkadot community’s unanimous approval of the Optimistic Project Funding proposal aims to support projects within the Polkadot ecosystem. Meanwhile, analysts remain neutral on the Dogwifhat (WIF) price prediction, expecting continued selling pressure.

BlockDAG has captured the crypto world’s attention with its moon-themed Keynote 2, driving its presale to new heights. Garnering $40.8 million and selling over 10.3 billion coins, BlockDAG’s surge is fueled by its new keynote video and its cutting-edge X1 Miner app beta version launch. As a result, BlockDAG is emerging as one of the most promising crypto bull runs.

