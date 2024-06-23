Binance Coin (BNB) has been stirring excitement with its price surge, despite some sell-offs, while Solana’s trading volume stays high, keeping it in the limelight. Amid these events, BlockDAG saw a massive 1120% surge in its presale, fueled by an endorsement from Crypto Trainer.

This endorsement, along with innovative technology and transparent development updates, has drawn significant investor interest. As a result, BlockDAG is quickly rising among the top crypto coins of 2024, offering unique passive income opportunities and gearing up for a major mainnet launch.

Binance Coin (BNB) Predictions Look Bright

Binance Coin (BNB) has generated excitement, defying the market’s bearish trend and soaring to new all-time highs (ATHs). Recently, BNB’s price jumped above $720 on June 6, setting a new peak. However, BNB has faced sell-offs since then, dropping to its key support level of $600. Despite this decline, analysts remain optimistic about Binance Coin’s potential for further growth.

Crypto analyst Bluntz predicts that BNB could reach higher levels in the next bull market wave. He said there is no way the altcoin price doesn’t trade above four digits in this bull market, based on the Elliott Wave theory. Bluntz believes Binance Coin’s price will rise to $1,200, about a 100% increase from the current price.

Solana’s Trading Volume Soars

Solana’s popularity remains high, with investors actively trading SOL and driving substantial trading volumes. The trading volume for SOL has seen a significant rise recently, hinting at strong interest in this cryptocurrency. Over the past week, Solana’s trading volume consistently remained elevated.

This heightened activity around SOL has led to positive price movement, with SOL’s price rising nearly 3% in the past seven days. However, in the last 24 hours, the trend has reversed slightly, with a minor price drop of over 1%. Despite this short-term fluctuation, the sustained high trading volume shows continued investor interest and engagement with Solana.

Crypto Trainer’s Endorsement Sends BlockDAG’s Presale Soaring

BlockDAG’s massive presale surge can be largely credited to Crypto Trainer, a prominent crypto influencer. Impressed by BlockDAG, he released a video that gained much traction among crypto enthusiasts, boosting BlockDAG’s platform. In his video, Trainer highlighted BlockDAG’s ambitious goals discussed in the viral keynote from the moon.

Trainer showcased several BlockDAG angles from the keynote, such as the upcoming mainnet launch and ecosystem expansion. He praised BlockDAG’s transparency, with over 45 development updates live on its website, and its innovative technology combining a proof-of-work consensus mechanism with a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) for efficiency and scalability.

This endorsement led to a significant presale surge, with BlockDAG’s batches rapidly progressing from $0.001 in Batch 1 to $0.0122 in Batch 18, marking an 1120% price increase. The presale has seen an inflow of $53 million and over 11.7 billion BDAG coins supplied. BlockDAG has also collected over $3.4 million from miner sales, selling over 8078+ miners.

BlockDAG offers diverse passive income opportunities for investors. The X1 mobile miner app transforms smartphones into efficient mining tools, while the higher-performance X10 and powerhouse X100 dedicated mining units maximize rewards and efficiency. Additionally, BlockDAG’s referral rewards program allows investors to earn bonuses from the investments made by their referrals. The exclusive presale opportunities provide early access to BlockDAG coins, offering the potential for substantial returns.

Final Thoughts

BlockDAG’s remarkable 1120% presale surge highlights its potential as a top investment in the crypto market. With Binance Coin (BNB) price predictions showing upward momentum and Solana’s trading volume reflecting high investor interest, BlockDAG stands out with its innovative technology and lucrative passive income streams.

The upcoming mainnet launch and continuous technological advancements further solidify BlockDAG’s position as a major player among the top crypto coins of 2024.

