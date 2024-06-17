Ethereum (ETH) shows signs of a bearish trend mid-term, despite increased activity from large investors, struggling to break the $4,000 barrier. Filecoin, with its price stability in question, is hesitant to climb above $20 in 2024.

In stark contrast, BlockDAG (BDAG) shines brightly in the cryptocurrency world, nearing a $50.9 million milestone in its presale and offering a suite of passive income opportunities with its X series miners. BlockDAG sweetens the deal with a staggering $2 million giveaway for early investors, encouraging participation in the presale to become one of the 50 fortunate winners in this significant prize pool.

Ethereum’s Price Hurdles Post-ETF Approvals

Despite the green light for spot Ethereum ETFs in the U.S. and Hong Kong, ETH faces struggles. It barely maintained above $4,000 and closed the last two weeks on a downward note. The outlook remains bearish going forward. Data from the blockchain reveals a 3% rise in Ethereum wallets holding over 10,000 ETH in the past three weeks. Yet, Ethereum may see a drop to $3,150 if it cannot sustain support around $3,650.

Filecoin’s Price: Navigating Through Uncertainty

Filecoin has seen a 54% rise over the past year. The token’s performance is still hard to predict despite launching exciting features like FilOz to bolster and expand its network. Current analytics point to a 57% reduction in Filecoin’s revenue, with total earnings falling to nearly -$19 million. Trading below its 100 and 50 EMAs, Filecoin faces resistance around $7 and support at $5.5, with limited upside potential.

BlockDAG’s $2M Giveaway & Revolutionary X100 Miner

BlockDAG is capturing attention with an enticing $2 million giveaway. It offers 50 lucky participants a chance to share a substantial prize pool, which enhances its appeal to cryptocurrency enthusiasts. To enter, participants must hold at least $100 in BDAG coins from the presale, engage with BlockDAG through various activities, and spread the word to increase their winning chances.

Winners will be chosen randomly and announced across BlockDAG’s social platforms, making this giveaway a standout event in the crypto community. BlockDAG’s use of the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Proof-of-Work (PoW) demonstrates its dedication to scalability and decentralization.

This layer-1 blockchain promises top-tier speeds and unmatched security, setting BlockDAG apart as a leader in crypto technology. Moreover, the X100 Miner is quickly becoming essential for crypto-mining aficionados.

Furthermore, a powerful 2 TH/s hash rate and only 1800W power consumption enables users to mine up to 2,000 BDAG daily. This miner supports BDAG, Bitcoin, and Kaspa, offering features like superior heat management and ethernet connectivity, ideal for scaling professional mining operations.

Summing Up

BlockDAG’s $2 million giveaway offers a golden opportunity for crypto investors amidst Ethereum’s bearish phases and Filecoin’s uncertain future. By joining BlockDAG’s presale, which already boasts a remarkable 1120% price increase from batch 1 to 18 and exceeds $50.9 million, investors stand at the forefront of a promising blockchain network. This is an unparalleled chance to be among the 50 lucky winners leveraging BlockDAG’s advanced technology and generous rewards. Currently priced at $0.0122 per BADG in batch 18, this is an ideal moment to invest in this worthy crypto.

