With the AVAX price crash triggering an uncertain investment landscape and Ripple expecting a potential XRP breakout, investors are increasingly leaning on BlockDAG (BDAG), the world’s most advanced Layer 1 blockchain platform, which recently saw a 1000% price surge amid the influx of endorsements from famous crypto influencers.

Currently priced at $0.011 per coin, influencers and crypto experts predict that BlockDAG may reach $10 by 2025. BlockDAG’s ambitious roadmap, which unfolds in three strategic phases, further underscores its potential of 30,000x ROI.

Bulls Ready for XRP Breakout Amid SEC Lawsuit Judgement

Bulls remain poised for the upcoming XRP breakout as Ripple awaits its long-standing SEC lawsuit judgment. However, despite legal roadblocks, XRP’s market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic. Its current trade price of $0.51 further substantiates a potentially favorable ruling.

Additionally, according to technical analysis, XRP will likely break out of its falling wedge pattern, which could unlock a significant rally. Regardless of this optimism, the lawsuit’s outcome remains uncertain, causing Ripple to either drown further in legal challenges or secure a bullish recovery.

AVAX Price Crash: A Blessing In Disguise?

The AVAX price crash has been the talk of the crypto town, with some investors believing it could be a blessing in disguise. After seeing a 13% decline recently, Avalanche is currently consolidating between $13 and $39. If AVAX plummets below the $31 crucial support, a buying spree might ensue, which could then push its price back to $39.

However, bearish RSI and AO indicators reveal a looming downward pressure on the coin. Although AVAX’s long-term prospects remain bullish, a dip below $31 could reverse this, pushing the crypto down to $28.

Influencers Speculate BlockDAG to Hit $10 by 2025

BlockDAG, the world’s most advanced layer 1 crypto marvel, has gone wildly viral after extensive influencer support. The price of its BDAG coin recently surged by 1000%, with predictions pointing to 30,000x ROI in post-mainnet launch in the coming months.

A video about BlockDAG’s capabilities by prominent crypto influencer Michael Wrubel has caused quite a stir in the market. The presentation starts with Wrubel explaining how BlockDAG’s ROI-generating capabilities beat Bitcoin and Ethereum. He further reveals that early investors have already gleaned close to huge returns. Currently valued at $0.011, the influencer predicts that BlockDAG will likely reach anywhere between $10 to $100 by 2025.

About BlockDAG’s innovations, Wrubel discusses the platform’s advanced DAG-based PoW consensus, EVM compatibility, highly scalable infrastructure, and top mining capabilities. He also emphasizes BlockDAG’s community-building initiatives such as the $2 million giveaway for 50 winners.

Wrubel believes BlockDAG offers the best mining rigs to help users generate significant passive income. BlockDAG’s hardware mining devices are ultra-energy-efficient and can generate up to 2,000 BDAG daily. On the other hand, its cloud mining app, the X1 Miner, the beta version of which is out now, allows users to mine up to 20 BDAG straight from their smartphones.

Aside from endorsements from YouTube stars, BlockDAG’s ambitious roadmap further propels the crypto toward success through three key phases: Blockchain Development, BlockDAG Scan (Explorer), and X1 Miner Application. All three phases unfold within the May to September timeframe. The milestones in Phase 1 include the development of the P2P Engine, PoW Consensus, EVM Compatibility, Metamask Integration, Devnet Launch, Testnet Launch, and Miannet Launch.

In Phase 2 of the roadmap, BlockDAG focuses on Dashboard upgrades, smart contracts platform, NFT dashboard, and more. Finally, phase 3 is about user onboarding, wallet module, development of community features, and leaderboard settings. So far, these developments have helped BlockDAG raise over $42 million from selling over 10.8 billion coins and 7,182 miners.

Over & Out!

With Ripple bracing itself for a potential XRP breakout and AVAX price crash uncovering an uncertain investment landscape, BlockDAG emerges as a knight in shining armor with a 30,000x ROI potential and famous crypto influencers speculating its price may hit $10 by 2025.

Following a smooth roadmap progression and the recent endorsement of top influencer Michael Wluber in his viral video, BlockDAG’s price has already risen by 1000%. Currently priced at $0.011in presale batch 17, BlockDAG has raised a whopping $42 million.

Invest in the BlockDAG Presale Now:

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetwork

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu