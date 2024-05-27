Over the past week, XRP has exhibited a bullish trend, despite a recent 1.18% dip, following the new trademark registration for “RLUSD.” Meanwhile, Polygon’s (MATIC) price rose notably in the last 24 hours. Technical analysis suggests a bullish breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern, indicating a potential further price increase.

On the other hand, BlockDAG is dominating the crypto presale world with its updated dashboard, which reveals extensive whale activity and enhances user-friendliness and transparency rankings. This surge has propelled BlockDAG into batch 15 of its presale, selling over 9.8 billion coins and 6,242 mining devices, including the entry-level X10 mining device. Raising $33.5 million, BlockDAG holds the potential to become a new bull run coin in the cryptocurrency world.

RLUSD Trademark Registration Sparks XRP Bullish Trend

Ripple has registered a new trademark for “RLUSD,” signalling a major step towards introducing its dollar-based stablecoin. Filed on May 7, this trademark hints at the stablecoin’s listing symbol. While Ripple hasn’t officially announced the launch, the crypto community speculates it will happen in 2024.

The RLUSD trademark application covers electronic financial services for monetary transactions, including virtual currency payments, and validating rumours of a stablecoin. Ripple chose RLUSD because “USDX” is used by Flare Networks and “USDR” by Real USD. XRP is priced at $0.5349, having risen notably over the past week despite a recent 1.18% dip, showing an overall XRP bullish trend.

Polygon (MATIC) Price Rises Amid Bullish Market Trends

Polygon (MATIC) price has experienced a notable price rise in the last 24 hours. This surge aligns with the overall bullish trend in the crypto market, which has seen a 5.48% increase in the global market cap.

Analysts are optimistic about MATIC’s potential, with some predicting a recovery rally. Technical analysis suggests a bullish breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern, implying an upside from the current level. The anticipation of the SEC’s decision on the Ethereum Spot ETF contributes to the positive sentiment.

BlockDAG has revamped its dashboard with new key pages to enhance user engagement and provide comprehensive insights. The Dashboard now features a ‘Hot News’ section at entry, showcasing the latest announcements, which are also accessible through the notifications tab.

Also on the Dashboard page, users can view their current ranking and purchase requirements in the ‘Current Rank’ section. The ‘Wallet’ allows for transaction management and balance checks, while the ‘Leaderboard Preview’ shows top purchasers. The ‘Last Transactions Preview’ provides details on recent activities. The ‘Referral Screen’ tracks referral success and earnings, reinforcing BlockDAG’s commitment to transparency.

Furthermore, BlockDAG facilitates easy and convenient passive income through its mining devices, such as the X10. The X10 mining device is compact and efficient, fitting into any home space while mining up to 200 BDAG daily, equating to $10, with a 100 MH/s hash rate. Its plug-and-play setup includes Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity, a power brick, a Type-C cable, and an Ethernet cable. Engineered with ASIC technology, it operates at only 40 W, balancing power usage and profitability. The X10’s low noise output makes it ideal for beginners and scalable for experienced miners, combining performance, efficiency, and user-friendliness in a sleek package.

Final Thought

With XRP’s bullish trend following the new trademark registration for “RLUSD” and Polygon’s (MATIC) price rise boosted by technical analysis optimism, BlockDAG steals the show, emerging as a potential new bull-run cryptocurrency.

With its updated dashboard revealing extensive whale activity and enhancing user-friendliness and transparency rankings, BlockDAG’s presale is on fire. It has amassed nearly $33.5M, selling over 9.8 billion coins and 6,242 mining devices, including the entry-level X10, which could earn users a minimum of $10 per day at the official launch price. The sky is the limit for BlockDAG.

