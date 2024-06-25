When innovation and creativity are hard to look for, BlockDAG rises and distinguishes itself as the next big crypto platform. It has raised over $53.5 million in presale with 11.8 billion coins sold at $0.0122 per coin in its 18th batch. Amid the discussions on XRP’s integration and Arbitrum’s (ARB) price surge, BlockDAG’s innovative approach, highlighted by the launch of the X1 miner beta app and Keynote 2, underscores its potential to redefine blockchain technology.

Ripple Explores XRP Integration Potential with Thailand

Ripple’s recent correspondence with Thai authorities highlights potential XRP integration opportunities. A prominent figure in the crypto community underscored Ripple’s growth initiatives, emphasising Thailand’s interest in XRP adoption. Disclosing Ripple’s letter discussing the country’s bid to join BRICS, linking it to broader geopolitical implications for the cryptocurrency.

In response to the Bank of Thailand’s CBDC research, Ripple praised the nation’s efforts and expressed readiness to support CBDC implementation. Ripple emphasised the importance of public-private partnerships, echoing its strategy to collaborate with global financial institutions and central banks.

Arbitrum (ARB) Eyes Potential Breakout

Arbitrum (ARB) is under intense scrutiny as analysts predict a significant price surge. Despite a recent downturn, market sentiment surrounding ARB appears to shift positively, spurred by regulatory developments favouring Ethereum and its implications for altcoins like Arbitrum.

A crypto analyst anticipates a bullish trajectory for ARB, emphasising the critical resistance level. A breakthrough above this point could signal a major market structure shift (MSS), potentially propelling Arbitrum’s (ARB) price to new all-time highs (ATH). He advises traders on strategic entry and exit points to optimise gains amidst anticipated market volatility.

BlockDAG Keynote 2 & X1 Miner Beta App Create Frenzy

BlockDAG continues to captivate the crypto world with its latest developments, epitomised by the launch of its impressive second Keynote coming ‘straight from the Moon’. As the next big crypto, BDAG coins are currently valued at $0.0122 in its 18th batch and on the way to $0.014 in the 19th batch with a presale total exceeding $53.5 million from the distribution of 11.8 billion coins.

Keynote 2 boasts BlockDAG’s presale successes and upcoming advancements, emphasising technological innovation and operational transparency. The highlight includes the release of the X1 miner app’s beta version, available globally on iOS via TestFlight and Android through the Google Play Store, transforming smartphones into efficient mining devices to mine 20 BDAG coins daily.

The app, designed with simplicity and sustainability, integrates proof of engagement to enhance user mining experiences without draining battery or data. Users can boost mining rates through a unique referral system and daily engagement rewards, further enhancing accessibility and rewards in the blockchain ecosystem.

BlockDAG’s commitment to user-centric innovation is underscored by upcoming enhancements such as Smart contract transactions and asset balances, solidifying its position as the next big crypto platform.

The Last Resolution

Compared to XRP’s new integration and Arbitrum’s (ARB) price forecasts, BlockDAG’s emphasis on user accessibility, technological innovation with the X1 miner app, and transparent operational strategies position it as a forward-thinking choice in the crypto market. With its commitment to enhancing user experience and expanding functionalities like smart contracts, BlockDAG is poised to lead as the next big crypto platform, offering substantial opportunities for investors and technology enthusiasts.

