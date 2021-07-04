TL;DR Breakdown

RSA Conference proposes that Blockchain replace internet TCP/IP.

After coming under fire, RSA admits the need to do better.

As we have it, the internet is plagued by fundamental flaws – the (TCP/IP). Can blockchain save the day?

RSA Conference seeks that Blockchain replace Internet TCP/IP, the controversy

The RSA Conference, a symposium of computer security specialists, has put forward a statement advocating that the internet’s TCP/IP as we have it today be replaced by Blockchain technology.

This statement came via a blog post sponsored via Twitter, and it argued that TCP/IP – the primary engine of the internet – isn’t as secure as we thought. The RSA Conference also went on to add that “Is blockchain the solution to eliminate this fundamental flaw?” – an insinuation that has received a lot of criticism in the cybersecurity space.

According to some attendees, the Blockchain and TCP/IP serve distinct purposes, and the statement came through as rather mindless and unintelligent.

The stupidity, it burns.



I challenge anybody anywhere to find a more epically vacuous take than this. https://t.co/dlGdVzEjtj — Tim Bray (@timbray) July 3, 2021

After a long day of controversies and mixed reactions, the RSA conference put out another tweet to acknowledge the warranted concerns in the public space about its blog post proposing that Blockchain replace internet TCP/IP.

“The content of the blog post and subsequent promotions across our social media channels is in contrast to our editorial standards and against our culture of neutrality. We have taken down the post and all supporting content,” the RSA Conference said.

The body also conceded the need to do better in the future and wasted no time at assuming full responsibility for its action.

TCP/IP and Internet Security

Invented in 1972, the TCP/IP, a predecessor of the internet, was designed for the United States Department of Defence (USDOD) ARPAnet, and at the time, security wasn’t the primary concern. This protocol fractionates information into tiny packets and drives them to the desired destination via the internet.

The initial application of the TCP/IP protocol was never for mass implementation; hence, it lacked the essential security architecture required to protect information against attacks. In recent times, the introduction of SSL and TLS have beefed up internet security and improved the TCP/IP protocol.

According to a post by Rohan Hall, RocketFuel’s CTO, “the centralization of the internet makes it vulnerable to hacks and is culpable of the ever-rising credit card-related fraud.”

“Although blockchain technology is not 100% foolproof, it can eradicate the underlying security deficiency of TCP/IP,” Hall added.