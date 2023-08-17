Blockchain Net Zero set to be the Colombia’s largest Web 3.0 event with over 5000 attendees and 300+ companies

Description This year’s conference is set to be not only Colombia’s, but Latin America’s largest Web 3.0 event. Blockchain Net Zero registration and sponsorship numbers have been steadily climbing ahead of its January 2024 date. Learn, share, and engage with other like-minded innovators, entrepreneurs, industry titans, and more about blockchain, cryptocurrency, and sustainability. Blockchain Net Zero, … Read more

This year’s conference is set to be not only Colombia’s, but Latin America’s largest Web 3.0 event. Blockchain Net Zero registration and sponsorship numbers have been steadily climbing ahead of its January 2024 date. Learn, share, and engage with other like-minded innovators, entrepreneurs, industry titans, and more about blockchain, cryptocurrency, and sustainability.

Blockchain Net Zero, Latin America’s premier Web 3.0 digital asset conference, has announced its first batch of high-profile sponsors and headline speakers in Medellin, Colombia. The disruptive event will take place from 16-18 January 2024 at La Plaza Mayor Medellin right after the brand New Years.

Join us on this three day experience in the heart of Colombia as we explore in-depth enterprise level solutions and blockchain innovations. Witness the cutting edge technologies as startups and enterprises debut their products and services for the first time ever.

Become a part of history in the making. With the first two days being jam-packed for back to back speaking and exhibition opportunities followed by a third day of relaxation on a tour guided excursion throughout Medellin.

Do not miss out on this opportunity! Bring a friend and get 20% off your tickets now with promo code BLOCKTIDES .

Get your tickets now at www.eventbrite.com/e/627485565217/?discount=BLOCKTIDES