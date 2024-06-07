Loading...

Blockchain Life 2024 to Take Place in Dubai as the Peak of Bull Run is coming

The legendary Blockchain Life 2024 will return for its 13th edition on October 22-23. As Dubai gains a reputation as a global crypto hub, the forum is set to be the central event of this year.

With the highly anticipated peak of the crypto market growth still ahead, the forum presents an excellent opportunity for attendees to maximize their earnings. More than 10,000 people from 120 countries are expected to gather at the forum, to gain valuable knowledge, forge new connections, and explore potential investment opportunities.

The two-day event will feature a lineup of industry experts, thought leaders, and innovators who will share their insights and strategies in the fast-growing market.

In addition to the insightful panel discussions, Blockchain Life 2024 will feature an innovative expo area where leading industry companies will showcase their latest products, services, and technologies.

VIP ticket holders and speakers will also experience the hours of informal networking at the legendary AfterParty.

Buy a ticket at the lowest price using promo code ***  Presale right now: www.blockchain-life.com

Disclaimer. This is a Corporate press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

