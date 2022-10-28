BitTrade.com review – Pros, Cons, and Features Explained in detail

While investing in the international financial markets, numerous factors exist. What areas to trade in, where to place your funds, and how to manage risks. It might be scary, but it doesn’t have to be if you have the right platform on your side. That team is BitTrade.com. They have the knowledge and experience to support you in understanding the markets and making wise investment choices.

The broker will collaborate with you to determine your goals and risk tolerance before developing a customised strategy to help you achieve your goals. They can also assist you in growing your wealth or generating money. It is challenging to locate a reputable broker that will not take your money in today’s society. BitTrade.com is among them. They are an organisation that has been delivering exceptional service to its clients for many years. You may work with them knowing that your money is in good hands.

What is BitTrade.com?

This BitTrade.com review will provide you with comprehensive information about this broker. This is one of the most comprehensive and user-friendly trading platforms. They provide traders with access to a varied range of markets as well as fantastic tools to help traders learn how to trade efficiently. They offer numerous tradable assets, including stocks, ETFs, FX, and CFDs. They also have competitive rates and low fees, allowing you to keep more of your hard-earned funds.

The degree of service that this broker offers to its customers reflects the company’s years of work. BitTrade.com believes that everyone should have equal access to opportunity. That is why they provide a diverse choice of assets to everyone who wants to trade. Whether you’re an experienced trader or a new one, you’ll find something to meet your needs. And because the platform is open 24/7, you can trade whenever it is suitable for you. The staff is knowledgeable and is always ready to help you with any issues or complaints.

Can traders of all skill levels use it?

Yes, BitTrade.com is suitable for both new and expert traders. They provide an extensive range of instructional resources on Forex trading, enabling you to learn about the market and various tactics. Furthermore, its user-friendly platform allows for rapid and straightforward transaction execution.

Does the platform have enough educational material?

This is an important aspect to mention in this BitTrade.com review.

EBooks, a glossary, an asset index, and frequently asked questions are among their instructional tools. They’ve released 12 eBooks thus far. Several authors wrote books for this course, which is extremely helpful because it provides variety in learning styles while allowing traders to follow along on their computers or phone easily. The quality of the material and how its presentation astonishes every trader. When you’re just starting Forex trading, having access to this type of information is beneficial.

Is the platform secure?

This BitTrade.com Review will continue by examining this brokerage’s security and safety elements. A client’s priority is the security of his account and money. This platform safeguards its clients’ cash by keeping them in separate accounts. It secures credit card transactions sent over the network using SSL, a widely acknowledged automated technique (Secure Sockets Layer). When you deal with BitTrade.com, you will never have to worry about the safety of your money! It also features two-factor authentication to ensure the security and confidentiality of the client’s information.

How many types of accounts do they have?

This broker platform offers six major account categories, which are discussed in detail in this BitTrade.com review.

Self-Managed $250 Silver $5,000 Gold $10,000 Platinum $25,000 Diamond $50,000 VIP +$100,000

Self-managed

This broker’s self-managed account is ideal for traders of stocks, ETFs, and other assets. The leverage of up to 1:100 gives you a chance that you won’t find anywhere else! You’ll get daily access to 200+ tradable products, market reviews from their experts, and two eBooks on how to spend your money in this challenging but exciting time, and most important of all, they give video tutorials, which most brokers don’t – all for a $250 initial payment.

Silver

The silver account is ideal for individuals seeking the perfect combination. It combines all self-managed features with the ability to trade anonymously and have withdrawals prioritised. They provide weekly market trends information via email from their staff so you can properly manage your portfolio. For this service, they ask a $5,000 or higher initial investment.

Gold

The Gold Account is best for people who desire the benefits of being a member of BitTrade.com without committing to anything. You’ll have access to their complete suite of analytics, room analysis, and on-demand instruction, as well as 20 eBooks worth $10,000! They only ask for an initial investment of up to $10,000.

Platinum

This broker’s Platinum Account is ideal for people who desire the best of everything, with all “gold” privileges plus an astonishing 1:300 leverage. This account is perfect for everyone with such low spreads and ultra-cheap fees. You will also get weekly webinars that will teach you all you need to know about trading; they also include a professional dictionary of words for all levels of understanding. All of this in just $25000.

Diamond

The Diamond Account is a high-end trading option reserved for the most devoted customers. This account will bring extra benefits and advantages, such as trade discounts and exclusive market offers; it is well worth investigating! The needed deposit is $50,000.

VIP

As the name implies, the VIP account is designed for VIP traders. You will receive professional tools and maximum leverage accessible on any exchange. With a deposit of over $100,000

Please keep reading this BitTrade.com review to learn more about this broker.

How do you deposit and withdraw your assets?

This platform provides a variety of payment alternatives for deposits and withdrawals. Traders can use wire transfers, credit cards (Mastercard and Visa), or e-wallets (APMA, EFF) as payment alternatives. The deposit technique is a simple procedure. The first step is logging into the account and entering the amount you want to deposit. In the second and last stage, you have to select a payment method and click deposit,’ and that’s it. The software supports three currencies: USD, GBP, and EUR.

How many trading assets does this broker offer?

Now, in this BitTrade.com review comes assets provided by this broker. This broker offers a wide and diversified variety of support compared to other forex providers. This variety of options gives traders additional prospects for success. Because they can drive themselves into multiple markets depending on analytics or trading approaches that are executed by combining this information with what is already available. The platform provides 200+ tradable assets, including several products like shares, indices, and so on, all of which are accessible at any time.

Is the trading platform suitable for efficient and profitable trading?

This brokers’ trading platform is web-based. A web-based trading platform requires an internet connection to provide consumers access to it. This function is beneficial for some traders. It allows them to trade on all their devices, including their laptops, PCs, and mobile phones. To begin trading on any device, you need to get logged into your account.

Furthermore, the platform is simple to use, and no software is required. It saves storage space on devices. For rookies, the colours indicate the pricing of the assets is simple and enjoyable. Red represents a price decrease, and green represents a price increase.

Pros

Here are some of the best features of this broker mentioned in this BitTrade.com review.

1. Customer service

This platform’s customer support is outstanding. The staff is courteous and attentive. Customer service is available Monday to Friday, 07:00-14:00 UTC.

2. Easy-to-use app

One of the finest aspects of this platform is the trading app. The majority of brokers do not provide a trading app. The BitTrade.com app is available for iOS and Android, allowing everyone to access it.

Cons

Now that most of the vital topics are covered, let’s talk about the drawbacks of the platform in this BitTrade.com review.

1. No demo account

This Platform does not offer a demo account, making it risky for beginner traders to trade their money without prior knowledge. Trading with virtual money on demo accounts will be a stress-free experience, enticing trial users to utilise the trading platform.

2. Concluding Remarks

To summarise this BitTrade.com review, this broker is a fantastic forex trading platform with several features and tools to assist you in succeeding in your trading career. Customer service is outstanding, and they are always willing to help you. The only drawback is that no demo account is offered.

Disclaimer:This article is not intended to be a recommendation. The author is not responsible for any resulting actions of the company during your trading experience.