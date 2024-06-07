Bitmedia Celebrates a Decade of Innovation and Excellence in Crypto Advertising

In 2014, Bitmedia embarked on a journey as a pioneer in blockchain marketing. Over the past ten years, we have not only set but continually raised the bar for advertising and PR services within the crypto industry. Today, we proudly announce a decade of unparalleled expertise, vision, and success in transforming crypto advertising.

A Decade of Milestones

Passion and Innovation: Bitmedia’s journey from a startup to an industry giant is a testament to our dedication to growth, innovation, and success in crypto advertising and PR.

Global Presence, Local Impact

Bitmedia’s global team has made its mark at every major global conference, from Hong Kong to New York, showing their unwavering dedication to revolutionizing crypto marketing.

https://youtu.be/j5CHKoynYVw

Bitmedia and Cryptopolitan Join Forces to Redefine Crypto Advertising

PR is an integral part of the growth of any brand, and especially in crypto space. So Bitmedia.io is announcing a new strategic partnership with Cryptopolitan.com, one of the largest and most respected crypto news outlets. This collaboration will enhance the crypto brands visibility and reach, making them popular and valuable.

United for the Future of Crypto Advertising

The partnership between Bitmedia.io and Cryptopolitan.com represents a significant step forward in crypto advertising. Combining Bitmedia.io’s expertise in targeted ad placements with Cryptopolitan’s global audience and content excellence, this collaboration aims to set new standards for promoting and growing the crypto sector.

Reflecting on the partnership, the founder of Bitmedia.io stated,

“Our strategic partnership with Cryptopolitan.com marks a key moment in our journey towards innovating and expanding the reach of crypto advertising. Cryptopolitan’s reputation as a leading crypto news source makes it an ideal partner for us. We are poised to create unparalleled opportunities for advertisers and further accelerate cryptocurrency adoption worldwide. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to excellence and innovation in serving the crypto community.”

Celebrating Together

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our valued partners as we celebrate this major achievement. In appreciation, we are excited to offer exclusive anniversary promotions to all our clients:

Banner Ads: Top up your advertiser’s account with $10,000 or more and receive 50,000 impressions free!

Top up your advertiser’s account with $10,000 or more and receive 50,000 impressions free! PR and influencer Marketing: Use the promo code “Bitmedia10” to receive a 10% discount on any order from our Marketplace.

Bitmedia – Declare Yourself to the Crypto World!

As we look forward to the next decade, Bitmedia remains committed to leading the way in crypto advertising, driven by innovation, trust, and our partners’ success.

For more information about Bitmedia and our anniversary promotions, please visit Bitmedia’s website or contact your account manager today.

About Bitmedia:

Bitmedia is a leading crypto advertising platform known for its original approach to marketing in blockchain and cryptocurrency niches. With a decade of experience, Bitmedia has established itself as a trusted partner for advertisers and publishers worldwide, aimed to drive success and adoption in crypto space.