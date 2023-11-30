South Korea’s Bithumb exchange introduces BIGTIME and STMX cryptocurrencies

TLDR BIGTIME and STMX expand crypto options in South Korea.

Bithumb emphasizes safety with trading restrictions.

Innovative use cases for gaming and shopping rewards.

In a significant development in the world of cryptocurrency, two popular virtual assets, BIGTIME and STMX, have made their debut in the South Korean crypto market through the renowned local exchange, Bithumb. The official announcement from Bithumb indicates that users can begin trading both tokens as of November, utilizing the supported ERC-20 network.

Introduction to BIGTIME and STMX

BIGTIME: Big Time is a multiplayer action RPG gaming platform that immerses players in virtual adventures spanning time and space. Beyond its gaming appeal, Big Time also serves as a play-to-earn blockchain gaming space featuring Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

At the heart of this ecosystem is BIGTIME, the native cryptocurrency powering various in-game transactions, purchases, and activities. Notably, BIGTIME is currently trading at a price of $0.2151, equivalent to 277.68 won, marking a substantial increase of 4.13% following the announcement of its listing on Bithumb.

STMX: StormX, on the other hand, operates as a platform that enables users to earn cryptocurrency while shopping at their preferred online retailers. Bridging the gap between conventional online shopping and the world of virtual assets, StormX offers cashback services in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC). STMX serves as the platform’s native token, rewarding users for engaging in various activities.

After Bithumb’s announcement of the STMX listing, the cryptocurrency witnessed a moderate increase of 2.16% and is presently trading at $0.008001, equivalent to 10.33 won.

Safety precautions and trading restrictions

Bithumb has taken the initiative to educate users about the potential risks associated with virtual assets, emphasizing that they are high-risk products that may result in either partial or full loss of investment. To enhance safety measures, the exchange has imposed specific restrictions on new transactions.

These restrictions include a five-minute limitation on buy orders at the outset of trading. Additionally, sell orders with prices falling below 10% or exceeding 100% of the base price will also be subject to a five-minute restriction period following the commencement of trading.

Implications for South Korean crypto enthusiasts

The introduction of BIGTIME and STMX to the South Korean crypto market holds significant implications for cryptocurrency enthusiasts in the country. With the inclusion of these tokens on Bithumb, users now have the opportunity to diversify their crypto portfolios and engage in a broader range of virtual asset investments.

Moreover, the integration of blockchain gaming and cashback rewards into the market introduces innovative ways for individuals to interact with cryptocurrencies beyond traditional trading.

As BIGTIME and STMX gain exposure in the South Korean crypto market, their future prospects appear promising. The gaming industry has been a thriving sector within the cryptocurrency ecosystem, and BIGTIME’s unique blend of multiplayer action RPG gameplay and NFTs positions it as an attractive option for gamers and investors alike.

Similarly, STMX’s integration of cryptocurrency rewards into the shopping experience offers a practical and enticing incentive for consumers, potentially driving increased adoption of the token.