Bitget names Oliver Stauber as CEO, plans Austrian headquarters in EU expansion

Bitget appointed Oliver Stauber as CEO of Bitget EU, joining after executive roles at KuCoin and Bitpanda.

The exchange confirmed plans to establish the European headquarters of its fully MiCAR-approved operation in Vienna, Austria.

Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has appointed Oliver Stauber as CEO of Bitget EU. With this, the platform confirms its plans to establish its European headquarters in Vienna, Austria, a step aligned with the company’s preparations for operating under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR).

Under Bitget’s UEX vision, Europe remains a core strategic region, supported by MiCAR’s harmonized rulebook designed to strengthen governance, user protection standards, and operational resilience across the market.

Bitget EU names Stauber as CEO

Stauber brings extensive European regulatory, legal, and executive experience across digital assets and financial services. Prior to joining Bitget EU, he served as Managing Director and CEO of KuCoin EU Holding GmbH in Vienna, and earlier held senior leadership roles, including Chief Legal Officer at Bitpanda, where his responsibilities covered group legal, regulatory, and compliance functions, alongside licensing and supervisory engagement across multiple jurisdictions.

“Oliver’s appointment builds our confidence in Bitget’s long-term presence in Europe,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. “He brings the regulatory fluency and operational discipline needed to set up our EU headquarters in Austria and strengthen a governance-first approach under MiCAR. His role is to lead a scalable, compliant regional platform that protects users, earns regulator confidence through transparency, and supports sustainable growth across the EU.”

Bitget shares European expansion plans under MiCAR regime

The establishment of an Austrian EU headquarters is intended to support it with a focus on transparent engagement with regulators, strong internal controls, and clear alignment with local requirements in markets where services may be offered.

“MiCAR is resetting expectations for how digital-asset services are governed in Europe, from risk controls to disclosures and operational discipline,” said Oliver Stauber, CEO at Bitget EU. “Our HQ in Vienna will build a regulated, scalable setup ready to drive the future of finance in Europe and to serve EEA users reliably by offering secure, efficient, and smart digital transactions, supported by robust risk controls, transparent operations, and a strong commitment to user protection and regulatory standards.”

Bitget’s European roadmap will prioritize regulatory readiness, robust compliance foundations, and operational transparency, with the objective of building a marketplace that supports long-term participation while meeting the standards set by the region’s evolving supervisory environment.