Bitcoinblack, Founders of the No-Limit Crypto Credit Card, Partner with Haute Living Magazine to Launch Exclusive Luxury Marketplace

Miami, Florida, 30th August, 2022, Chainwire

With the official announcement of the much-anticipated Haute Living Luxury Marketplace, Bitcoinblack members can now redeem their SPEND tokens to purchase high-end experiences in a new & exclusive online destination.

As the world’s first and only no-limit crypto credit card, Bitcoinblack is announcing the launch of the premier partnership with Haute Living Magazine, a high-end network of luxury publications. Working together to create a highly curated marketplace platform, shoppers will find completely unique and exclusive experiences to choose from – available nowhere else in the world. Cardholders can now redeem their SPEND tokens to purchase experiences in the continually updated marketplace.

In announcing this partnership, the COO of Haute Living Magazine, Seth Semilof explains, “We are proud to start offering Bitcoinblack members access to our private, exclusive events”. With a stellar reputation of putting on the world’s top events for their clients ranging from Rolls Royce, Bugatti, LV, Macallan, Jacob & Co. and others, cardholders can look forward to a wealth of exciting and elite experiences, curated especially for the Bitcoinblack member.

Bitcoinblack is now ushering in incredible demand for its card, the only no-limit crypto credit card in existence today. Spend tokens are the official rewards token for the Bitcoinblack credit card that members earn for every purchase they make with their card. In commenting on the Bitcoinblack rewards program and marketplace, CEO, Prakash Chand reveals, “We aren’t reinventing the wheel. The difference between our rewards program and the archaic ones the traditional banks provide is that we reward with crypto, which is our own ERC-20 token called SPEND. It’s more efficient and practical in the long run as users can choose whether to spend within the marketplace or eventually exchange for other cryptocurrencies. The coolest part of the token is how we have been able to peg it at a guaranteed rate of 1 token = $1 in our Marketplace.”

Chand continues, “We wanted to go further than the boring traditional credit card programs.” says Chand. “Most of them offer flights or limited cash back options as rewards. For us, as we are a crypto credit card, we wanted to do something no other credit card has done so we teamed up with Haute Living Magazine, the world’s most popular luxury lifestyle magazine network headquartered in Miami, Florida.”

With six premier events already slated for 2022, with guest lists that include fashion influencer Olivia Culpo, Michelin star chef Alain Ducasse, NBA all-star Carmelo Anthony, NFL star Tyreek Hill, race car driver Danica Patrick and LIV golfs Bubba Watson, Bitcoinblack members can look forward to intimate experiences that defy any average event experience. In fact, CEO of Haute Living Magazine, Kamal Hotchandani promises, “We look to continue to add many more events with more celebrities and exclusive high-end brands in the coming months.”

Members of Bitcoinblack can visit marketplace.hauteliving.com to learn more, redeem and spend their tokens.

About Bitcoinblack

Bitcoinblack is a private, exclusive community of a select group of members that issues the world’s only global no-limit black metal crypto credit card. Prospective members can visit bitcoinblackcreditcard.com to request an invitation.

