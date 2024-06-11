Bitcoin Set To Touch $100,000: 3 Altcoins That Can Rally 50x In 2024 Alone

As Bitcoin (BTC) teases a run above $70,000 to potentially reach a $100,000 price mark, the broader altcoins market is experiencing a price upswing. However, with thousands of options for altcoins, buying the right one is challenging. This analysis highlights three standout altcoins analysts believe are well-positioned for up to 50x gains during such a potential rally: ETFSwap (ETFS), Ordi (ORDI), and The Sandbox (SAND).

ETFSwap (ETFS): A DeFi Platform Designed For 50x Growth Among Altcoins

ETFSwap (ETFS), has emerged as investors top pick of altcoins that can rally 50x in 2024 alone. This is because among other decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, ETFSwap (ETFS) stands out for its innovative concept in the cryptocurrency space. It facilitates smooth transfers between tokenized real-world assets (RWA) and cryptocurrency, making tokenized Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) accessible via blockchain technology.

Meaning traders have the opportunity to buy, sell, and trade ETFs on the ETFSwap (ETFS) platform across several institutional industries, including cryptocurrency, especially with the recent approval of the Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

Adding to the platform’s appeal is its leverage structure that allows traders to take advantage of 10x leverage on options when trading all assets and 50x leverage on all listed ETFs. Additionally, for those who purchase and stake native ETFS tokens, ETFSwap (ETFS) provides passive income in the form of exceptionally appealing and competitive yields with the potential to earn up to 87% APR yield.

As a platform that prioritizes the security and trust of its users, ETFSwap (ETFS) recently underwent an audit by Cyberscope, a well-known cybersecurity organization, which found no flaws in its smart contracts. As such, it does not demand the typical KYC verifications while also guaranteeing the privacy and security of its consumers.

Currently in stage 2 of presale with each ETFS token selling at an affordable price of $0.01831, analysts project ETFSwap to rally by more than 50x to hit the $1 mark.

Ordi (ORDI): Poised For A Breakout And Potential 50x Gains

Following a bullish revival at the end of May, the ORDI price surged 20% on May 30th, breaking out of a triangle pattern, and becoming one of the most promising altcoins. The uptrend peaked at the 61.80% Fibonacci level before retesting the 50% level and the trendline breakout. Additionally, with a neckline at the 61.80% Fib level ($52), the ORDI price action suggests an inverted head and shoulders pattern.

Fueled by the broader market recovery, the triangle breakout hints at a potential breakout above the $52 neckline. Currently, ORDI is trading at $63.26, following a 10.54% overnight surge that formed a bullish engulfing candle. This bullish momentum pushes the price towards the overhead resistance trendline. While the daily chart shows a downtrend overall, the ORDI price action has formed a solid resistance trendline.

The Sandbox (SAND): Decentralized Governance Fuels Potential Rally

Another great potential among altcoins is The Sandbox (SAND), which has launched its decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), allowing holders of the SAND token and virtual LAND assets to participate in governance and decision-making processes.

This new The Sandbox DAO will be implemented in three phases, starting with a community vote on The Sandbox Improvement Proposals (SIPs) in phase one, followed by the DAO becoming self-reliant in phase two, and finally, achieving full operational governance in phase three.

The Sandbox DAO initiative is expected to enhance transparency and community involvement, with the community having a say in how the platform evolves and where the business focuses its time.

This development is likely to have a positive impact on the price trajectory of the SAND token, making it a promising altcoin to consider for future gains. Some experts predict that the increasing trading volume could drive the price by 50x and potentially hit the $2 mark in Q4 of 2024.

Conclusion: 3 Altcoins That Can Rally 50x In 2024 Alone

As we can see, all of these coins could soar soon. However, ETFSwap (ETFS) has the upper hand compared to ORDI and The Sandbox (SAND). To clarify, ETFSwap (ETFS) has a low entry pass of $0.01831 and is tied to the billion-dollar ETF market, which makes it the best altcoin for fast returns.

For more information about the ETFS Presale:

Visit ETFSwap Presale

Join The ETFSwap Community