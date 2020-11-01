Bitcoin, currently the best form of investment known to man

Other investment options are prone to governmental interference.

Bitcoin, over the years, has grown to become the best investment plan known to man. Presently, many individuals and institutions now recognize the inherent value Bitcoin has as a store of value.

According to available data, 3.6% of available BTC is being held as a long-term investment by institutional investors. 13 of these institutions own BTC that is currently worth over $6 billion —600,000BTC, which is approximately 2.85% of all BTC.

Microstrategy leads the pack as it holds BTC worth close to half a billion-dollar. This translates to over 35,000 BTC. Galaxy Digital Holdings is second on the list. The firm has over 15,000 BTC, which is worth almost $200 million.

Others on the list include Jack Dorsey’s Square Inc., the company has stored a percent of its total asset in Bitcoin. This means the company holds over 4,000 BTC as an investment.

Some companies also help their clients to invest in BTC. GBTC trust, the investment arm of Grayscale Investments, has close to 450,000 BTC in investments. Grayscale allows hundreds of clients to invest in Bitcoin as a store of wealth and value.

Bitcoin not prone to loss of value

Bitcoin is unlike other investments like bonds, real estate, stock, etc., which are prone to government interventions or third-party interference.

When these investment assets are viewed within a 100-year prognosis, there is every probability that new government regulation or interference might distort how the asset performs.

An example is Real Estate. Real Estate, over time, gradually loses value to things like taxes. Also, the ascension of a government that does not respect private property owners could develop regulations that will negatively affect the investment.

An investor who invests in this sector could, in the long run, begin to lose the value of his investment.

But this is almost impossible with Bitcoin because it is highly decentralized, and it is not open to any form of governmental interference.